^

Sports

Tamaraws fuel UAAP semis drive at expense of Blue Eagles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 5:54pm
Tamaraws fuel UAAP semis drive at expense of Blue Eagles
The FEU Tamaraws are knocking on the Final Four door with a strong second round performance.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Far Eastern University Tamaraws boosted their Final Four hopes in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament after pushing the Ateneo Blue Eagles to the brink of elimination, 65-54, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Struggling to string together wins in the first round, FEU is now knocking on the Final Four door as they rose to 5-8 in the season. Ateneo, meanwhile, dropped to 3-9 and is now in danger of missing the semifinals.

Janrey Pasaol finished with a career-high 14 points seven rebounds, six assists and two steals to go with just one turnover. He shot an efficient 5-of-8 from the field.

Rojan Montemayor added 13 markers, while Mo Konateh had 11 points and 21 rebounds.

After leading by just four, 33-29, at the half, the Tamaraws pushed the pace and grounded the Blue Eagles in the second half. 

The lead grew to 12, 54-42, after a late 3-pointer by Veejay Pre in the third quarter.

FEU increased its lead to 14 early on in the fourth, 59-45, following a layup by Konateh. 

But Ateneo fought back, unleashing seven straight points to cut the lead to deficit, 52-59.
Konateh halted the blitz with a layup, which was taken back shortly after by Ong. 

The two teams then traded misses, which worked to FEU’s favor as the clock melted. 

Timely misses down the stretch by the Blue Eagles secured the Tamaraws’ fourth win in six contests in the second round. 

Jorick Bautista and Royce Alforque had eight apiece for the Morayta-based squad. 

Ian Espinosa was the lone Ateneo player in double digits with 14 points, six assists and two rebounds off the bench. Jared Bahay had nine, while Kristian Porter had eight. 

FEU’s last elimination game will be next Saturday against University of the Philippines at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ateneo, for its part, will try to finish the season strong as it faces University of the East on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

vuukle comment

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mission accomplished

Mission accomplished

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
As if mirroring its conquest in their previous Last Dance clash, TNT hit rival Barangay Ginebra with the kill shot in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Bronny slides to G-League

Bronny slides to G-League

19 hours ago
Bronny James, the 20-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been assigned by the Los Angeles Lakers to their G-League...
Sports
fbtw
Governor&rsquo;s Cup in Pagadian on

Governor’s Cup in Pagadian on

19 hours ago
Junior tennis went full swing as the Governor’s Cup National Championships came off the wraps Thursday at the DAO Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Barba relishes new role for Lyceum

Barba relishes new role for Lyceum

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Lyceum’s John Barba gave up his starting position to come off the bench and have a clearer and better shot at contributing...
Sports
fbtw
Alas spikers bow to Chinese

Alas spikers bow to Chinese

19 hours ago
Olympians and continental champions from China proved too much for the Alas Pilipinas women, marching on to the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan's drive for consistency fuels Top 10 bid

Pagdanganan's drive for consistency fuels Top 10 bid

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan unleashed her signature power game at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii, firing a blistering solid 67 to...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs ride huge first half to crushing win over Warriors

Cavs ride huge first half to crushing win over Warriors

6 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their perfect start to the NBA season in sensational style on Friday (Saturday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70

Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Rico Hoey’s tournament took a dramatic turn at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the golfer...
Sports
fbtw
Yankees keep Boone as manager for 2025 MLB season

Yankees keep Boone as manager for 2025 MLB season

7 hours ago
Aaron Boone will return as manager of the New York Yankees in 2025 for his eighth season after guiding the team to the World...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff sets up decider with Zheng at WTA Finals

Gauff sets up decider with Zheng at WTA Finals

9 hours ago
World No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 7 Zheng Qinwen will square off in the championship match of the WTA Finals in Riyadh after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with