Delos Santos rallies, revives hopes in Taiheiyo Masters

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin delos Santos transformed what seemed destined to be a middling round into a thrilling rally, reigniting his title hopes at the Taiheiyo Masters 2024 in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan on Saturday.

With three birdies across the final four holes on the Gotemba course, delos Santos breathed life into his campaign, following a challenging start that saw two bogeys and a single birdie through the first 14 holes.

He found his rhythm on Nos. 15 and 16, gaining back-to-back strokes, and, after a skillful par save on the par-3 17th, capped off with a commanding birdie on the par-5 18th, reaching the green in two.

His impressive 70 lifted him back into a tie for 12th after falling seven spots with a second-round 71 on the par-70 layout.

Heading into the final round with a four-under 206, delos Santos remains five shots behind leader Takumi Kanaya.

Still, his late charge has rekindled hope for a high finish as the season nears its end on the Japan Golf Tour calendar.

Despite Kanaya cooling off with a 69 after Friday’s impressive 66, he holds a slim one-shot advantage at 201. But Ryo Ishikawa surged into second with a remarkable 65, tying Taihei Sato, who fired a 66 to reach 202.

With five players within two strokes at 203, the final round promises an electrifying showdown among at least eight contenders.