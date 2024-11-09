^

Sports

Delos Santos rallies, revives hopes in Taiheiyo Masters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 3:44pm
Delos Santos rallies, revives hopes in Taiheiyo Masters
Justin Delos Santos
Instagram / Singapore Open

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin delos Santos transformed what seemed destined to be a middling round into a thrilling rally, reigniting his title hopes at the Taiheiyo Masters 2024 in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan on Saturday.

With three birdies across the final four holes on the Gotemba course, delos Santos breathed life into his campaign, following a challenging start that saw two bogeys and a single birdie through the first 14 holes.

He found his rhythm on Nos. 15 and 16, gaining back-to-back strokes, and, after a skillful par save on the par-3 17th, capped off with a commanding birdie on the par-5 18th, reaching the green in two.

His impressive 70 lifted him back into a tie for 12th after falling seven spots with a second-round 71 on the par-70 layout.

Heading into the final round with a four-under 206, delos Santos remains five shots behind leader Takumi Kanaya.

Still, his late charge has rekindled hope for a high finish as the season nears its end on the Japan Golf Tour calendar.

Despite Kanaya cooling off with a 69 after Friday’s impressive 66, he holds a slim one-shot advantage at 201. But Ryo Ishikawa surged into second with a remarkable 65, tying Taihei Sato, who fired a 66 to reach 202.

With five players within two strokes at 203, the final round promises an electrifying showdown among at least eight contenders.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bronny slides to G-League

Bronny slides to G-League

17 hours ago
Bronny James, the 20-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been assigned by the Los Angeles Lakers to their G-League...
Sports
fbtw
Mission accomplished

Mission accomplished

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
As if mirroring its conquest in their previous Last Dance clash, TNT hit rival Barangay Ginebra with the kill shot in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Barba relishes new role for Lyceum

Barba relishes new role for Lyceum

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Lyceum’s John Barba gave up his starting position to come off the bench and have a clearer and better shot at contributing...
Sports
fbtw
Governor&rsquo;s Cup in Pagadian on

Governor’s Cup in Pagadian on

17 hours ago
Junior tennis went full swing as the Governor’s Cup National Championships came off the wraps Thursday at the DAO Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Alas spikers bow to Chinese

Alas spikers bow to Chinese

17 hours ago
Olympians and continental champions from China proved too much for the Alas Pilipinas women, marching on to the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan's drive for consistency fuels Top 10 bid

Pagdanganan's drive for consistency fuels Top 10 bid

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan unleashed her signature power game at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii, firing a blistering solid 67 to...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs ride huge first half to crushing win over Warriors

Cavs ride huge first half to crushing win over Warriors

5 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their perfect start to the NBA season in sensational style on Friday (Saturday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70

Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Rico Hoey’s tournament took a dramatic turn at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the golfer...
Sports
fbtw
TNT's Pogoy relishes overcoming health scare to cop latest PBA title

TNT's Pogoy relishes overcoming health scare to cop latest PBA title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Last year, TNT Tropang Giga gunner RR Pogoy was forced to sit out due to a rare heart condition.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with