PGFlex Invitational cagefest: Archers still unscathed; Scorpions near semis

Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 12:39pm
CEU’s Israel Osamudiame Friday uses his height to score easily against the defenders of the Olivarez College.
PGFlex Invitational

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle kept its record pristine while reigning UCAL champion Centro Escolar University firmed up its semis bid in the PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament on Thursday, November 7, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Getting significant numbers once again from the team’s so-called Big 3 — Mason Amos, Jacob Cortez and Kean Baclaan — the Archers repulsed the determined challenge of the Manila Central University Supremos, 76-71, to nail their fourth straight win that formalized their entry into the semis of the pre-season tournament also presented by Quintana.

The 6-foot-7 Amos made all his 4 2-point shots and seven trips to the free throw area to register 15 points, matching his output in the team’s 82-71 win over the University of the Philippines last Monday.

For the fourth straight game, the 5-foot-8 Baclaan top-scored for the Archers with 18 points apart from posting four assists and two boards, while Cortez produced 12 points, nine boards, three assists and three steals as the Taft-based school handed MCU its first loss in three starts.

Meanwhile, the CEU Scorpions watched the Olivarez College bungle two potential game-winning baskets in the last 13 seconds to eke out a 62-61 victory and hike their record to 3-1 in the seven-team tournament also serving as “tryouts” for UAAP team members with large pool of players.

JR Jopillo led 3 CEU players in double figures but he made his case extra special after submitting 16 points and 11 boards. Foreign athlete Israel Osamudiame Friday had 15 points and 13 boards while Medwin Ariate had 10 points.

Monsour Proel finished 5-of-16 from the field but still led the Sea Lions who suffered their second defeat in four games.

The UP Maroons bounced back from their defeat to the Archers with an 86-77 win over Caloocan’s Immaculada Cencepcion College for a 1-1 record — thanks to another show of force from foreign athlete Francis Nnoruka.

Nnoruka made all but one of his 13 tries from the field, including the unexpected 3-point shot to run away the best player of the game award with 30 points and 9 boards in a huge follow up to his 33-point and 16-rebound performance the last time.

