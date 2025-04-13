â€˜Ironmanâ€™ owes it all to PBA

‘Ironman’ owes it all to PBA

“Ang buhay parang basketball,” he said. “Noong bagong kasal kami ni Gold, first quarter lang sa buhay namin, parang jumpball, at may Plan A at Plan B sa pamumuhay. Ang success ng tao depende kung panalo, regardless kung by two points or 50 points at ang tawag ko sa pagkamatay ay end-game.”

It was the late sportscaster Dick Ildefonso who called Jimmy Noblezada the “Ironman” as a tribute to a bruising style that made him a defensive byword during his PBA days from 1975 to 1981. Today, Noblezada is 74, a survivor of open heart surgery, four strokes and a surgical mesh operation in the stomach last year. While playing in the PBA, Noblezada’s focus was to save for the future of his family.

“Ang buhay parang basketball,” he said. “Noong bagong kasal kami ni Gold, first quarter lang sa buhay namin, parang jumpball, at may Plan A at Plan B sa pamumuhay. Ang success ng tao depende kung panalo, regardless kung by two points or 50 points at ang tawag ko sa pagkamatay ay end-game.”

Noblezada said his body bulked up when he was a stevedore in Bacolod. “Advantage ko katawan at dati, walang weights at barbell,” he said. “Pagdating ko sa Maynila, inisip ko kung sinong babantayan kong magagaling. Dapat matapang ka, gumawa ng tama, huwag mag-yabang at makipag-away, ang intensyon ay huwag saktan ang kalaban pero play physical sa depensa. Sa PBA, dapat lakas ang loob at mga katapat mo sina Jaworski, Papa, Paner at Co. Disiplina ang kailangan at mapalad ako nagkaroon ng magandang fundamentals sa Colegio San Agustin.”

Noblezada made his mark with the Philippine team that won the Asian Youth title in 1972, joining Philip Cezar, Miguel Bilbao, Atoy Co, Ramon Fernandez and his best friend Lino Diputado. He learned a lot from national coaches Nilo Verona and Fely Fajardo and PBA coaches Tito Eduque and Tommy Manotoc. At 31, Noblezada decided to quit the PBA and concentrate on doing business. His U-Tex salary was P11,000 a month when he retired. Noblezada was given a loan by U-Tex to buy a house and lot in BF Homes which he later sold to capitalize a business. With relatives in Australia and New Zealand, he found business opportunities, selling second-hand typewriters, transporting balikbayan boxers and arranging money remittances. When he built up capital from earnings, Noblezada invested in real estate.

“Sa PBA, sabi nila sikat ka pero ang sikat ng araw ay lulubog din sa dulo kaya dapat isipin ang kinabukasan,” he said. “’Di ako bumili ng mamahalin na sasakyan at wala akong bisyo.” Noblezada’s focus on family has paid off. He’s celebrating 40 years of marriage with Gold. His daughters live in condos of their own and are “first five” in their jobs. Jamica, 38, graduated from UP and works for PruLife. Janine, 34, finished at La Salle and is employed at Jollibee. Janel, 32, also graduated at La Salle, was a Rain or Shine muse last year and works at Colgate. Noblezada has a five-year-old granddaughter to complete his family. The “Ironman,” who played in the PBA’s first-ever game and scored 24 points on April 9, 1975, said he owes it all to the league that is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this year.