Abra clips Basilan, notches 6th win

The Philippine Star
April 13, 2025 | 12:00am
Abra clips Basilan, notches 6th win
The Abra Weavers clustered 11 points, the last seven by Dave Ildefonso, closing the second quarter to seize control, 39-32, and keep the course en route to their sixth win against one loss.
MANILA, Philippines — Abra thwarted Basilan, 75-64, while Muntinlupa and Pasig remained unbeaten in the Manny Pacquiao 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season last Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Muntinlupa Cagers battered the Bacolod Tubo Slashers, 96-73, in the opener for their fourth straight win, keeping their distance from the Pasigueños, who trounced the Bulacan Kuyas, 111-88, in the nightcap for victory No. 2.

Ildefonso wound up with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block to emerge as the best player and stretch the Weavers’ hot streak to four.

