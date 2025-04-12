^

Sports

Van Sickle powers Petro Gazz over Creamline for first ever PVL All-Filipino title

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 12, 2025 | 10:09pm
Van Sickle powers Petro Gazz over Creamline for first ever PVL All-Filipino title
The Petro Gazz Angels win their breakthrough PVL All-Filipino Conference title.
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- Petro Gazz brought in Brook Van Sickle to the country for one goal alone — a breakthrough Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title.

Mission accomplished.

Reciprocating on her team’s faith, the power-hitting Van Sickle played like the juggernaut that she is and led the Angels to the promised land via a 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 victory Saturday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Trailing by three points in the fourth set, 12-15, and facing the specter of a potential fifth and deciding set, Van Sickle came through with clutch hits after clutch hits in helping turn things around in their favor and powering the franchise to a 2-1 series win and its historic All-Filipino crown.

It was the franchise’s third overall after reigning supreme twice in the Reinforced Conference.

But nothing beats this one as they won in the conference that the Angels have long craved for.

The feat also buried the ghost of Petro Gazz’s painful past as it finally came through after coming one game close two years ago before succumbing to eventual winner Creamline.

On this memorable night, the Angels served their old conquerors a dish best served cold — vengeance.

“I’m very, very proud, I can’t believe it has happened,” said an emotional Van Sickle, who was later awarded the Most Valuable Player plum.

Earlier, Akari fended off comeback attempts by Choco Mucho late in the second and third sets and hammered out a 25-15, 26-24, 26-24 victory to clinch third place.

Jokic triple double as Denver fight back for big win

Jokic triple double as Denver fight back for big win

9 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets strengthened their playoff position with a triple double from history-making Nikola Jokic helping them...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao happy for Asaytono, Villamin making it to PBA's '50 Greatest'

Guiao happy for Asaytono, Villamin making it to PBA's '50 Greatest'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Veteran PBA head coach Yeng Guiao voiced joy with the inclusion of former players Nelson Asaytono and Yoyoy Villamin in the...
Sports
fbtw
Uy fights back with day's best 67, ties for 7th

Uy fights back with day's best 67, ties for 7th

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Daniella Uy mounted an impressive comeback from a tie for 25th with a blazing frontside assault, then rebounded from a double-bogey...
Sports
fbtw
Fun run sets spotlight on Philippine tourism

Fun run sets spotlight on Philippine tourism

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
On your marks.
Sports
fbtw
Korea&rsquo;s Sungjae Im still in Masters hunt despite tough finish in round of 70

Korea’s Sungjae Im still in Masters hunt despite tough finish in round of 70

6 hours ago
South Korea’s Sungjae Im believes he is still very much in the title hunt at the Masters Tournament on Friday (Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Adamson super rookie Nitura shatters UAAP season scoring record in win vs FEU

Adamson super rookie Nitura shatters UAAP season scoring record in win vs FEU

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Back in UAAP Season 77, Ateneo Lady Eagle Alyssa Valdez set the highest scoring record in a season with 312 points.
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses devour Lady Warriors to boost semis push

Golden Tigresses devour Lady Warriors to boost semis push

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses strengthened their bid for the Final Four of the UAAP Season 87 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Defending champ Scheffler three back after tough day at Augusta

Defending champ Scheffler three back after tough day at Augusta

13 hours ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler said it wasn't just the wind swirling around Augusta National that made the going...
Sports
fbtw
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals

Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals

14 hours ago
Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva powered Kazakhstan into the Billie Jean King Cup finals with an emphatic romp over Colombia,...
Sports
fbtw
The winner takes it all

The winner takes it all

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
It all boils down to this game.
Sports
fbtw
