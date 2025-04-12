Van Sickle powers Petro Gazz over Creamline for first ever PVL All-Filipino title

MANILA, Philippines -- Petro Gazz brought in Brook Van Sickle to the country for one goal alone — a breakthrough Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title.

Mission accomplished.

Reciprocating on her team’s faith, the power-hitting Van Sickle played like the juggernaut that she is and led the Angels to the promised land via a 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 victory Saturday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Trailing by three points in the fourth set, 12-15, and facing the specter of a potential fifth and deciding set, Van Sickle came through with clutch hits after clutch hits in helping turn things around in their favor and powering the franchise to a 2-1 series win and its historic All-Filipino crown.

It was the franchise’s third overall after reigning supreme twice in the Reinforced Conference.

But nothing beats this one as they won in the conference that the Angels have long craved for.

The feat also buried the ghost of Petro Gazz’s painful past as it finally came through after coming one game close two years ago before succumbing to eventual winner Creamline.

On this memorable night, the Angels served their old conquerors a dish best served cold — vengeance.

“I’m very, very proud, I can’t believe it has happened,” said an emotional Van Sickle, who was later awarded the Most Valuable Player plum.

Earlier, Akari fended off comeback attempts by Choco Mucho late in the second and third sets and hammered out a 25-15, 26-24, 26-24 victory to clinch third place.