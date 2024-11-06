^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs trounce Tigresses to go 11-0

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 3:09pm
Lady Bulldogs trounce Tigresses to go 11-0
NU's Camille Clarin (21)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Still undefeated.

The National University Lady Bulldogs continued their dominant run in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament after repelling the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses, 76-70, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

NU broke the game wide open in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on consecutive turnovers by UST to go unblemished in 11 contests. 

Camille Clarin finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lady Bulldogs. She scored 18 in the first half.

Cielo Pagdulangan added 17 markers, with seven coming in the fourth frame. She also had six boards and two dimes. 

Leading by just two, 61-59, heading into the final quarter, the Lady Bulldogs, led by Karl Ann Pingol and Pagdulagan, unleashed a 9-0 run to go up by 11, 70-59. 

It did not help that the Lady Bulldogs’ swarming defense led to turnovers in successive possessions, as UST was left frustrated.

Kent Pastrana dialed in an and-one to cut the lead to eight, 62-70, but after securing a stop, the Tigresses were called for a charge that gave the ball back to NU. 

A traveling call on the Lady Bulldogs gave UST another chance to inch closer, but a Pagdulagan layup off a steal pushed the lead back to double digits, 72-62. 

The Espana-based squad could not get nearer than seven points, until Karylle Sierba’s 3-pointer with 35 ticks remaining set the final score. 

“Just glad that we pulled through in this one because we had a rough start, but I’m happy of how our players responded even though [UST] jumped at us early,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Aris Dimaunahan said. 

“We did not lose that focus we should be having for 40 minutes and part of which, that’s why we came back early because [Camille] got some baskets early on,” he added. 

Tacky Tacatac had 21 points, three assists and two steals for the Tigresses. Kent Pastrana chipped in 14 markers, six boards and five dimes, but she had six turnovers. 

UST will try to bounce back against the University of the East Lady Warriors on Saturday, November 9; while the Lady Bulldogs will try to win their 12th straight game against the Adamson Lady Falcons the next day also at the Big Dome.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

UST TIGRESSES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

1 day ago
Mason Amos buried five triples and helped power La Salle to an 82-71 win over University of the Philippines and into the semis...
Sports
fbtw
Archers begin push for No. 1 seed

Archers begin push for No. 1 seed

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle presses up bid for a top-seed finish while three more teams scramble for positions in the crucial...
Sports
fbtw
Back to zero

Back to zero

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The PBA Governors’ Cup Finals is virtually back to zero with defending champion TNT and tough-as-nails challenger Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Para Games slated Nov. 11-14 at Rizal Memorial

Para Games slated Nov. 11-14 at Rizal Memorial

23 hours ago
After being shelved for five years, the Philippine National Para Games returns with over 900 participants taking centerstage...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers unbeaten in 8 games

Cavaliers unbeaten in 8 games

16 hours ago
Darius Garland poured in 39 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers fended off a late Milwaukee surge to beat the Bucks 116-114...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Talent, toil and pleasing Kim bring North Korea women's football glory

Talent, toil and pleasing Kim bring North Korea women's football glory

4 hours ago
Talent, discipline and a desire to please leader Kim Jong Un have helped propel North Korea's youth footballers to two Women's...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff beats Swiatek in WTA Finals as Sabalenka earns year-end No. 1

Gauff beats Swiatek in WTA Finals as Sabalenka earns year-end No. 1

4 hours ago
Coco Gauff posted a rare victory over Iga Swiatek to punch her ticket to the semifinals of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, ensuring...
Sports
fbtw
Amid injury concerns, Davis says Lakers must be better

Amid injury concerns, Davis says Lakers must be better

5 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis says the chance that he will miss time with a painful foot injury that flared up in...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani has surgery on injured shoulder &mdash; Dodgers

Ohtani has surgery on injured shoulder — Dodgers

5 hours ago
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani had surgery on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) to repair his left shoulder after it was partially...
Sports
fbtw
High-stakes prizes spice up return of Southwoods' Chairman's Cup

High-stakes prizes spice up return of Southwoods' Chairman's Cup

5 hours ago
The 2024 Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup is set to captivate participants with an extraordinary array of prizes when...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with