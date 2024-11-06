Lady Bulldogs trounce Tigresses to go 11-0

MANILA, Philippines — Still undefeated.

The National University Lady Bulldogs continued their dominant run in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament after repelling the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses, 76-70, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

NU broke the game wide open in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on consecutive turnovers by UST to go unblemished in 11 contests.

Camille Clarin finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lady Bulldogs. She scored 18 in the first half.

Cielo Pagdulangan added 17 markers, with seven coming in the fourth frame. She also had six boards and two dimes.

Leading by just two, 61-59, heading into the final quarter, the Lady Bulldogs, led by Karl Ann Pingol and Pagdulagan, unleashed a 9-0 run to go up by 11, 70-59.

It did not help that the Lady Bulldogs’ swarming defense led to turnovers in successive possessions, as UST was left frustrated.

Kent Pastrana dialed in an and-one to cut the lead to eight, 62-70, but after securing a stop, the Tigresses were called for a charge that gave the ball back to NU.

A traveling call on the Lady Bulldogs gave UST another chance to inch closer, but a Pagdulagan layup off a steal pushed the lead back to double digits, 72-62.

The Espana-based squad could not get nearer than seven points, until Karylle Sierba’s 3-pointer with 35 ticks remaining set the final score.

“Just glad that we pulled through in this one because we had a rough start, but I’m happy of how our players responded even though [UST] jumped at us early,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Aris Dimaunahan said.

“We did not lose that focus we should be having for 40 minutes and part of which, that’s why we came back early because [Camille] got some baskets early on,” he added.

Tacky Tacatac had 21 points, three assists and two steals for the Tigresses. Kent Pastrana chipped in 14 markers, six boards and five dimes, but she had six turnovers.

UST will try to bounce back against the University of the East Lady Warriors on Saturday, November 9; while the Lady Bulldogs will try to win their 12th straight game against the Adamson Lady Falcons the next day also at the Big Dome.