Sportsman Lafferty Manila-bound for brand-building conference

Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 10:58am
Sportsman Lafferty Manila-bound for brand-building conference
James Michael “Jim” Lafferty.

MANILA, Philippines — Global CEO and sports coach James Michael Lafferty will be returning to Manila for a one-day business conference on brand-building amid technological advancement Thursday at the Hilton Hotel Newport.  

Lafferty, coach and personal adviser of two-time Olympian and Asian pole vault king EJ Obiena, will be conducting a free networking talk from 2-4 p.m. He will tackle the art of building global brands in an era of rapidly evolving consumer presence. 

The two-hour free conference, titled “Building Global Brands”, will be limited to 30 persons and will also be available via livestream. Lafferty himself, who is the chairman of Katapult Digital, and its CEO Francis Uy organized the talk.

Lafferty, who was recently named one of the top 100 CEOs by Forbes for the fourth time, has held multiple CEO positions at some of the most iconic companies, including Procter and Gamble and Coca-Cola.

He is considered one of the world’s leading experts on branding. Aside from Obiena, former Southeast Asian Games long jump queen Marestella Torres-Sunang was also one of the Filipino national athletes mentored by Lafferty up to now.

Uy, for his part, will discuss the revolution of artificial intelligence and hyper-Targeting, and how AI and precision marketing are transforming growth strategies and redefining success in the digital age.

For inquiries and RSVP, email [email protected] or contact +639064993789.

JAMES LAFFERTY
