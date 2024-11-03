Clarin stars as Lady Bulldogs edge Maroons to preserve perfect record

MANILA, Philippines -- Camille Clarin heated up when it mattered most and helped the National University Lady Bulldogs avoid the upset ax against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons with a 64-59 win in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tourney Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Clarin erupted for 13 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter as she led a double-digit comeback for the Lady Bulldogs, who remain unblemished this season through 10 contests. She also had five assists and four rebounds.

The Fighting Maroons held an 11-point advantage, 48-37, in the third quarter after a split from the line by Kaye Pesquera.

NU then unleashed a massive 16-0 run that traversed to the fourth quarter capped by a Clarin 3-pointer to grab a 53-48 lead.

Two free throws by Rhea Solitario halted the blitz, but the Sampaloc-based squad continued with seven straight points to grab a 60-50 edge.

Pesquera though scored six points and assisted on a 3-pointer by Achrissa Maw as the Diliman-based cagers unleashed a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to one, 59-60.

With the two teams missing shots one after another, Clarin made the dagger triple with 45.2 seconds left off the second chance offense to put the game to bed, 63-59.

Christie Bariquit missed a 3-pointer on the other end. UP was able to get the ball anew after a Diane Nolasco steal, but Clarin stole the ball in the next possession. Her split from the line iced the game and set the final score.

Karl Pingol finished with 14 for NU, while Cielo Pagdulagan and Angel Surada had 11 and 10, respectively.

Pesquera paced UP with 16 markers.

The Fighting Maroons dropped to 3-8 in the season.

NU will try to extend its winning streak as it takes on UST on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UP, meanwhile, will try to keep its Final Four hopes alive against La Salle next Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.