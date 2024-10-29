^

Paranada finally finds his groove for Tigers

October 29, 2024 | 11:53am
UST's Kyle Paranada finished with a season-high 13 points and two assists in the Growling Tigers' 79-70 victory over FEU last Sunday, October 27.
MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas gunner Kyle Paranada finally showed up when the Growling Tigers needed it the most. 

With UST losing three straight games in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, Paranada answered the call and sparked the Tigers over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 79-70, last Sunday, October 27, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Paranada, who previously played for the University of the East Red Warriors before transferring to UST, dropped a season-high 13 points and two assists, shooting perfect 3-of-3 from the paint and 2-of-3 from the 3-point area.

After the game, the 5-foot-9 spitfire guard admitted that he needed time to find his footing in the season especially now that he is playing for head coach Pido Jarencio.

“I struggled in the first round trying to play in Coach Pido’s system, but I think I’m merging really good now with Coach Pido’s system,” Paranada said.

“I’d just say I am kind of mad in myself for the first round so I kind of picked it up in the second round,” he added.

Despite his struggle in their early games, Paranada tipped his hat to the coaching staff for giving him the green light to attack and create plays for the team.

“My teammates and the coaching staff trusted me to score the ball and create for the others. I played with more confidence out there because they trusted me,” Paranada said. 

“It’s a big confidence booster because I see the ball go inside the hoop, so it’s good for my upcoming games,” he added.

Paranada is aiming to make his first Final Four appearance as the Tigers seek to sustain their momentum in the remaining games.

He and the Tigers will look forward to continue their winning ways when they face the National University Bulldogs on November 6 after a long break.

“Just taking it one game at a time. Don’t look into the future, just stick to the game plan for the next game,” Paranada added. — Brent Sagre, intern

