^

Sports

Is Thailand the favorite in the 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championship?

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 10:22am
Is Thailand the favorite in the 2024 AFF Womenâs Futsal Championship?

MANILA, Philippines — Heading into the inaugural AFF Women’s Futsal Championship that will be held at the PhilSports Arena from November 16-21, the one big question asked of most teams is, “Can they beat Thailand?”

Ranked sixth by FIFA in the world, the Thais are the class not only in the immediate region of Southeast Asia, but also across Asia.

In all five stagings of futsal in the Southeast Asian Games, the Thais have come away with the gold medal.

In the Asian Indoor Games, they were champions in 2017 and finished second and third twice each.

They have finished third on two different occasions during the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup.

Their longtime head coach Surapong Plyouwong has been at the helm of their recent dominance. The team captain is Orathai Srimanee.

Is beating them a tall order?

Definitely. But it can be done. 

Heading into this tournament, Thailand competed in the NSDF women’s Futsal Championship in Bangkok this past September that saw the participation of teams from China, Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The hosts were stunned when Vietnam finished undefeated in the tournament and took home the championship following a 2-2 draw that saw them top Thailand on total points.

Indonesia finished last in the five-nation tournament.

The Thais open the tournament on November 16 when they take on Indonesia at 4 p.m. The next day, November 17, they clash with their Philippine hosts in the main match scheduled for 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, November 18, Myanmar will try to stave off the Thais at 7 p.m.

On Friday, November 20, it will be the much-anticipated rematch with Vietnam at 4 p.m.

The final day of the tournament will feature the battle for third and fourth place at 4 p.m., and the finals at 7 p.m.

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL

FUTSAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

22 hours ago
Shooting and running combine together to make up Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA)...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

1 day ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 stranglehold on the World Series after defeating the New York Yankees on Saturday but a...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa dominate kickoff

Tropa dominate kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT drew first and stayed on firing mode all night to beat Barangay Ginebra to a 1-0 head start in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
UST drubs UP; La Salle stays perfect

UST drubs UP; La Salle stays perfect

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
It did not take long for Santo Tomas to get back on track after drubbing University of the Philippines, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21,...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers zero in on semis

Blazers zero in on semis

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Big man Allen Liwag knew he needed to play smart for the College of St. Benilde Blazers to stay afloat in the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Curry to miss at least two NBA games with left ankle injury

Curry to miss at least two NBA games with left ankle injury

2 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors will miss at least the next two games with a left ankle...
Sports
fbtw
Jayson takes RJ to school

Jayson takes RJ to school

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Amid all the hoopla about the great coaches, imports and finals debutants bannering TNT and Barangay Ginebra, Tropang Giga...
Sports
fbtw
Lascu&ntilde;a, at 54, tops PGT Order of Merit

Lascuña, at 54, tops PGT Order of Merit

11 hours ago
Twelve years after securing his first Order of Merit title, Tony Lascuña’s excellence on the Philippine Golf...
Sports
fbtw
TNT outwits Ginebra in Game 1

TNT outwits Ginebra in Game 1

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Numbers don’t lie and as TNT coach Chot Reyes described the Tropa as a data-driven team, he figured out a key to beating...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with