Honor of Kings collaborates with Jujutsu Kaisen for in-game skins, events

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 2:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Honor of Kings announced it is launching on November 1 its collaboration with popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen.

The upcoming collaboration features two skins inspired by characters Yuji Itadori and Satoru Gojo, and an exclusive original Jujutsu High-themed skin for Garo. The collaboration will also see a series of minigames, an all-new enchanted battlefield, and different game elements inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen.

Players may pre-register for the event in-game and will receive Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired items and unique in-game rewards leading up to the launch.

The Honor of Kings Championship is currently happening in Jakarta, Indonesia. Filipino champion Boom Esports saw an early exit at seventh-eighth place after falling to Hong Kong's Nova Esports.

Another all-Filipino team, Blacklist International, pulled off an upset after outlasting tournament favorite Team Secret in the first round of playoffs. The former, however, suffered a 0-3 sweep against Indonesia's Dominator Esports.

The Codebreakers exited the tournament after absorbing another 0-3 sweep at the hands of Malaysia champion Nova Esports to finish the tournament at fifth-sixth place.

Dominator Esports' Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo is the remaining Filipino in the tournament.

