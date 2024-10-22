^

Maroons wary of dangerous Red Warriors

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 5:03pm
Maroons wary of dangerous Red Warriors
UP's JD Cagulangan (12)
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

3:30 p.m. – AdU vs Ateneo (men)

6:30 p.m. – UP vs UE (men)

MANILA, Philippines — Host University of the Philippines and University of the East jockey for positions inside the magic four, while Ateneo and Adamson look to stay in the thick of the race in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tourney Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Fresh from a long break, UP (7-1) is a favorite to repeat over UE (5-3) at 6:30 p.m. in the upper half of the standings just behind semis-bound La Salle (9-1) as streaking Ateneo (3-6) and skidding Adamson (3-6) figure in a key duel in the middle pack at 3:30 p.m.

The Maroons could move closer to following the Archers in the semis, but coach Goldwin Monteverde is urging his wards to not look ahead against the dangerous and very capable Warriors, who had a five-game win run at one point.

UP last saw action last October 13 with an 83-73 win over University Santo Tomas, having fresher legs as an added advantage against UE that saw its streak end against La Salle in overtime, 94-87, last weekend.

"We have to be consistent with what we've always said noong first round: responding to the challenge at hand, especially against a team like UE," said Monteverde, whose charges grinded out an 81-71 win in the first round.

The bigger opportunity, however, is on the Eagles with a potential to suddenly tie the Tigers for the coveted fourth spot.

Ateneo, after a winless start, has knotted two straight wins to catch up with Adamson — on a three-game slide — and fellow red-hot Far Eastern University at No. 5 with identical 3-6 slates.

“It does take some of the pressure off. It does relieve things a bit,” said coach Tab Baldwin following a gutsy road win against UST, 67-64, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

“Having said that, you know, I see growth. I see evolution. I see development. And that pleases our entire coaching staff but compared to where we want to go, we're just scratching the surface.”

The Falcons, on their part, absorbed a 70-45 defeat at the hands of the Archers last weekend also at the UST gym to suddenly lose steam in the Final Four race from a steady spot at third to fourth in the first round.

