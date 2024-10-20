^

Philippine Open makes blockbuster return to Asian Tour, kicks off 2025 season

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 11:07am
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Open, Asia’s oldest national championship, is set to make a grand return to the Asian Tour next year, kicking off the 2025 season at the challenging Masters course of Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

Slated for Jan. 23-26, 2025, the event promises to reignite excitement in Philippine golf after a four-year absence.

While the Asian Tour has flourished in recent years with expanded schedules and lucrative events, including the International Series, the Philippine Open had been left out in the cold. Its last edition was held in 2019, following a three-year run at The Country Club in Laguna, where Filipino golfer Clyde Mondilla triumphed over American Nicolas Paez. 

However, the upcoming staging is poised to be a blockbuster, offering the Philippines' top professionals and rising stars a rare opportunity to compete against Asia's finest golfers.

This marks the first time in six years that the Philippine Open will be held as an Asian Tour event. The last occasion was in 2018 at Luisita Golf and Country Club, where Miguel Tabuena edged out Australian Scott Barr in a shortened 54-hole tournament.

"The return of the Philippine Open is an outstanding development for golf in the region," said Asian Tour commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant. "The Asian Tour has a long-standing relationship with this tournament and the Philippines’ golf community. We've been eagerly anticipating its comeback. The Philippine Open brings history, excitement, and carries a significant role as the flagship event of one of Asia's golfing powerhouses."

The Jack Nicklaus-designed Masters course at Manila Southwoods will host the event for the fifth time, having previously staged the tournament in 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1999.

Miguel Tabuena, a two-time Philippine Open champion, expressed his excitement over the return of his national Open. "As a professional golfer, your national open always holds more weight than any other tournament. Winning on home soil is special, and I feel blessed to have won the Philippine Open twice. It’s been my hope to have another home stop on the Asian Tour, and it’s fantastic news that it’s happening again."

Al Panlilio, chairman of the National Golf Association of the Philippines, also shared his enthusiasm. "The Philippine Open is back, and we’re thrilled to host it again. We want to make this event bigger by attracting the best players and raising the prize money."

Manila Southwoods chairman Robert John Sobrepeña added, "We’re extremely pleased to be the venue for the first leg of the Asian Tour’s 2025 season. We will work closely with the Asian Tour to ensure that the Philippine Open’s return is a resounding success."

The Philippine Open boasts a rich history dating back to its inaugural staging in 1913. Legendary Filipino golfer Larry Montes holds the record with 12 wins, the first in 1929 and the last in 1954. Other notable champions from the Asian Tour include Tabuena (2015 and 2018), Steve Lewton (2017), Mardan Mamat (2012), Berry Henson (2011), Angelo Que (2008), Frankie Minoza (1998 and 2007), Felix Casas (2001), Gerald Rosales (2000), and Anthony Kang (1999).

