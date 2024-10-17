^

MPL Philippines Season 14: Blacklist International, Aurora stay alive

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 9:26am
In the first knockout match of the playoffs, sixth seed Blacklist International stunned third seed Smart Omega with a 3-0 sweep.
MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International and Aurora survived the single-elimination opening day of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 14 playoffs, eliminating Smart Omega, 3-0, and Team Liquid Philippines, 3-1, respectively.

In the first knockout match of the playoffs, sixth seed Blacklist International stunned third seed Smart Omega with a 3-0 sweep, living up to its nickname as the new dark horse of the league. 

“Nagpunta kami dito sa playoffs nang super prepared. Although kaninang third game may mga naka-ready pa kaming mga lineup. Hindi muna siya natuloy, marami pa talaga kaming mga nakatagong bala papunta sa next round,” Blacklist International head coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza said during the post-match interview.

On the other side of the bracket, fourth seed Aurora survived a five-game thriller against defending champion and fifth seed Team Liquid Philippines, 3-2. A back-and-forth series, the matchup eventually went the way of the Auroras.

The loss sees Team Liquid Philippines (formerly Echo) finishing outside the top four.

The second day of the 14 playoffs shifts to a double-elimination format with Blacklist International facing Falcons AP Bren at 3 p.m. today, followed by Fnatic ONIC Philippines taking on Aurora at 7 p.m.

