Knicks tease depth with solid preseason win over Hornets

NEW JERSEY – Much has been said about the New York Knicks’ lack of depth after they swung for the 2-for-1 blockbuster trade, swapping Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

On Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time), the Knicks bench proved that such a notion must have been just overblown or an overreaction.

With Towns and the rest of the Knicks starters taking the night off, their second and third-stringers put on a show at the Madison Square Garden.

They led by as many as 14 points before coasting to a 111-105 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets, who played with the full complement of their roster, to stay unbeaten in the NBA preseason.

All nine players fielded by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, led by Precious Achiuwa, the rugged back-up power forward-center, scored at least seven points.

Achiuwa had a monster double-double (20 points, 16 rebounds and three assists).

Guards Miles McBride and Cam Payne added 18 and 16 points, respectively, in starting roles.

The three veterans are expected to lead the Knicks’ bench this season.

But it was not just the veterans’ play that inspired confidence in this Knicks team in their ability to contend for championships beginning this season.

With Jalen Brunson and Towns, plus two of the best wing defenders in Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, the oddsmakers have given the Knicks the third-best championship odds at +800, per BetUS, the sportsbook which has a 98% rating from casinowhizz.com.

Only the defending champion Boston Celtics (+315) and last season’s Western Conference’s top seed Oklahoma City Thunder (+700) have better odds than the Knicks.

The win against the Hornets showed the Knicks have hit on their picks.

Their rookies showed they are ready to contribute when their numbers are called.

French rookie Pacome Dadiet, the 25th overall pick, scored all his 16 points in the second quarter when the Knicks took control after trailing by eight early in the game.

Tyler Kolek, the 34th pick, flirted with a triple-double (seven points, eight rebounds and nine assists). Ariel Hukporti, the 58th pick, is proving to be a late-draft steal.

The 7-foot German-Togolese center dunked his way to eight points with five rebounds, one assist and a block in 23 minutes off the bench. All of his four baskets came via vicious dunks.

ARIEL HUKPORTI MAKING HIS PRESENCE FELT ????????



The former @MelbUnited man and @NBLNextStars prospect with a VICIOUS jam ????#NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/gJSdByaY3U — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) October 16, 2024

Brandon Miller, last year’s No. 2 overall pick, led the Hornets with 26 points, while LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, added 14 points and 7 assists.

The Knicks’ third straight preseason win, however, was marred by Landry Shamet’s shoulder injury. The veteran guard is on an Exhibit 9 contract, a non-guaranteed deal. He was on track to make the roster when the ill-timed injury happened.

Landry Shamet exits the game with a gruesome shoulder injury.



Hope Shamet is okay ???? pic.twitter.com/U2r2ZLQVvm — Knicks Fan TV ???????????????? (@KnicksFanTv) October 16, 2024

Shamet scored eight points before he left in the third quarter, wincing in pain.

In four preseason games with the Knicks, the six-year veteran averaged 10.8 points. 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

If Shamet’s time in New York is done with the injury, the Knicks will have to resort to converting two of their three two-way players into standard deals to meet the league’s minimum roster of 14 players and duck the dreaded second apron.

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes US-based publications Heavy.com and Athlonsports.com.