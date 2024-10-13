Bacyadan snares gold in Asian Kickboxing Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympic boxer Hergie Bacyadan ruled another international competition after snaring a gold medal in the Asian Kickboxing Championship in Cambodia on Saturday.

Bacyadan won the gold medal in the K1 -70 kg division of the tourney via abandonment over China’s Jinwei Teng.

It was a dominating path to the finals for the 29-year-old, who even knocked Cambodia’s bet in just 49 seconds.

According to the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas, the weight category is a qualifying event for the World Combat Games set in Chengdu, China next year.

The fighter delivered one of the three Filipino medals in the competition thus far.

Jovan Medallo produced two gold medals in the musical forms with weapon and musical forms open hand. He also had a bronze medal in the creative form with weapon.

Janah Lavador also had three bronze medals in the musical forms with weapon, musical forms without weapon and creative form with weapon categories.

Renz Dacquel likewise bagged a bronze medal at the low kick -48 kg women category, while Lance Airon Villamer (point fighting -63 kg) and Daryl Chulipas (full contact -51) also snagged bronzes.

Currently, three more Filipinos will compete for medals in the tourney – Carlo Von Bumina-ang, Honorio Banario and Gina Araos.