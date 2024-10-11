Azkals sweep elims to enter Asia 7s quarters

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia – The Philippine Azkals completed a three-game sweep of the eliminations Friday afternoon to take the No. 1 seeding of Group B in the quarterfinals of the Asia 7s Championship at the EV Arena here.

After hurdling their double-header opening assignments against Hong Kong, 6-1, and tough host Malaysia, 4-3, Thursday night, the Azkals brought out the broom in Group B with 9-2 demolition of India.

Misagh Bahadoran (12th and 25th minutes and Patrick Grogg (16th and 23rd) each fired a brace to open the gates against the winless Indians with Andres Aldeguer (34th), Ejjhome Clyde Rasonable (36th) and Marvin Jakes Bricenio (37th) joining the goal party.

As the top seeds of Group B, the Filipinos set up a Last-8 duel with the fourth-ranked squad from Group A.

“We didn’t have much training (ahead of the Asia 7’s) because most of them are busy with their teams. Since the first game, little by little, we adjust and now I’m happy with the performance, especially when we beat Malaysia in their home,” said Azkals coach Hamed Hajimahdi.

“But we go slowly — one game by one game. And let’s see if we go to the finals. Hopefully we can be champions in this tournament,” added the Iranian who was tapped by Azkals boss Dan Palami to guide the Azkals in their comeback tour on the international stage.