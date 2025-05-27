Solar Strikers shock Stallions in PFF Womenâ€™s League

^

Solar Strikers shock Stallions in PFF Women’s League

Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 1:40pm
Arianna Del Moral in action for Capital1.
Capital1 Solar Strikers

MANILA, Philippines — Capital1 gamely said it wanted to shake up the women’s football scene by challenging the heavyweights of the PFF Women’s League.

The Solar Strikers are keeping their word so far.

As the 2025 edition of the tournament enters its homestretch, the league debutantes have muddled the race to the crown, scoring a key victory that could affect the final standings.

Capital1’s 1-0 stunning upset of Stallion Laguna FC at MOA Football Pitch over the weekend showed that the Solar Strikers are slowly coming into their own in the league and, more importantly, shattered the belief that this season was going to end up a two-way race.

“The last time we played against [Stallion], we lost to them and I said that we will get back at them,” said forward Judy Arevalo. “So we showed how well we prepared for them.”

A former member of the Minnesota Aurora FC in USWL and Birkirkara FC in Malta, Arianna del Moral made the penalty shot in the 31st minute after Arevalo was intentionally pulled inside the box by a Stallion defender as she was about to make an attempt.

Using her vast experience playing in top-tier tournaments in the US and Europe, the cool and calculating Del Moral caught the Stallion goalie off-guard when she nicely put the ball into the net to the cheers of the team.

 “We wanted to compete against [Stallion] and do well because they have a lot of national team [players],” Arevalo said. “It felt good to beat them.” That put the league’s rookie team tied with powerhouse Kaya-Iloilo, which has a game in hand, in the standings.

Both Capital1 and Kaya have 15 points each.

Crucially, the Solar Strikers kept Stallion within reach.

Stallion still leads the race with 19 points, but the reigning champion has just two games left, including a key duel against rival Kaya.

Makati FC is at fourth place with 13 points and three matches remaining, with only a mathematical shot at the crown.

Capital1 coach Let Dimzon attributed the team’s amazing run despite being formed just two weeks before the start of the tournament to commitment and discipline.

“We’ve proven that we’re not here just to participate — we’re here to show who we are — both as a team and an individual players,” said the multi-titled Dimzon

For Mandy Romero, who co-owns the team with older sister Milka, the team’s latest success was a franchise-defining moment.

“Beating the Stallions is one for the books, great win for us, great motivation.”

Before bringing down the defending champions, the Solar Strikers started their streak with a 3-1 win over MFC, followed by a 6-0 drubbing of UP and a 3-1 victory over UST.

“We have built team chemistry both on and off the field through consistent dedication to training and games,” added Dimzon. “But beyond that, it’s the passion and hunger to improve that truly set us apart. The players show up every session ready to work, and that commitment is now translating into results.”

