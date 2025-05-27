^

NorthPort's Navarro headed to Magnolia in trade for Abueva, Balanza

Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 4:07pm
NorthPort's Navarro headed to Magnolia in trade for Abueva, Balanza
William Navarro (left) and Calvin Abueva
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots have traded for young big man William Navarro in a deal with the NorthPort Batang Pier announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 28-year-old Navarro, the Hotshots are shipping veteran star forward Calvin Abueva, Jerrick Balanza, and a second round pick in the PBA Season 51 rookie draft to the Batang Pier.

The trade reportedly has already been approved by the PBA, which posted the update on X (formerly Twitter).

CALVIN ABUEVA

MAGNOLIA

NORTHPORT

PBA

PBA TRADE

WILLIAM NAVARRO
