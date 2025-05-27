NorthPort's Navarro headed to Magnolia in trade for Abueva, Balanza

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots have traded for young big man William Navarro in a deal with the NorthPort Batang Pier announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 28-year-old Navarro, the Hotshots are shipping veteran star forward Calvin Abueva, Jerrick Balanza, and a second round pick in the PBA Season 51 rookie draft to the Batang Pier.

????TRADE



NORTHPORT BATANG PIER - acquired the rights to Calvin Abueva, Jerrick Balanza as well as Magnolia's 51« Season Second Round Draft Pick.



MAGNOLIA CHICKEN TIMPLADOS - acquired the rights to William Navarro.#PBAAngatAngLaban pic.twitter.com/kmN9dCNSSm — PBA (@pbaconnect) May 27, 2025

The trade reportedly has already been approved by the PBA, which posted the update on X (formerly Twitter).