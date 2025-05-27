^

'Heart and soul': Capital1 eyes Belen with top pick in PVL draft

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 3:49pm
'Heart and soul': Capital1 eyes Belen with top pick in PVL draft
NU star Bella Belen.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — A hope of a thousand dreams.

This was what Capital1 Solar co-owner Milka Romero called their recent good fortune of drawing the No. 1 pick of the 2025 Premier Volleyball League rookie draft set June 8.

“This is the heart and soul Capital1 has been waiting for. With this franchise player, we’re not just building a team, we’re building a future our fans can believe in,” said Romero, who co-owns the franchise with sister Mandy.

Romero was, of course, referring to National University superstar Bella Belen, who is the unquestioned projected top pick in the annual draft selection.

But although the three-time UAAP champion and Alas Pilipinas standout had enlisted herself in the draft, there is the possibility that she may end up withdrawing from it in the end should an offer abroad comes out.

And Romero and the Solar Spikers are hoping and praying that the 21-year-old Belen stays.

“I take it day by day. Of course, nasa shortlist siya. That’s what I can say,” said Romero of Belen. “But what the team needs is more important and what we see in our long-term plan with the management and the coaches… we don’t want to just think of the moment.”

As it is, getting No. 1 was a victory in itself as it sent waves of excitement through the Romero household as family patriarch Mikee Romero along with Mandy, erupted in celebration upon hearing the good news.

With only a 30% chance of landing the top spot, fate smiled on Capital1 — setting the stage for what could be the franchise’s biggest move yet.

The lucky draw is also a symbol of progress for the fledgling club.

Everything from this pick could turn out bigger from a year ago when the Solar Spikers tabbed Leila Cruz as the draft class’ No. 2 pick overall.

It also acquired a key piece in that draft — talented libero Roma Mae Doromal as its No. 14 pick.

Both Cruz and Doromal have improved significantly after the team’s 11th place effort early last year and the latest All-Filipino Conference this year and a seventh-place performance in the Reinforced Conference a year ago.

Whether it’s Belen or another rising star, the Solar Spikers are set to welcome a player who could define their destiny.

“This is a good turning point for us,” said Romero.

But everybody knows, deep inside her, she and the team are salivating for nothing less than Belen.

