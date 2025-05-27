Filipino B.League players in town for 'Final Week'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino imports Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Matthew Wright and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. had a historic homecoming as the Japan B. League brought its games closer to the local fans here with a weeklong event for its 2024-2025 Season Finals.

Dubbed as the “Final Week” for the titular showdown between the Utsunomiya B-Rex and the Ryukyu Golden Kings, the B.League held a live viewing party for Filipino fans led by Ravena to wrap up a four-day event over the weekend at the Gateway Mall 2 Quantum Skyview in Quezon City.

Ryukyu bested Utsunomiya, 87-75, in Game 2 to tie the best-of-seven series after an 81-68 loss in Game 1.

Ravena, from the Yokohama B-Corsairs also conducted a meet-and-greet session with Pinoy fans as the B.League doubled down on the importance of Filipino imports — and fans — to the booming international league that will celebrate its 10th year next year.

For the B.League, it’s their way of giving it back to the Philippines after being impressed by the Filipino players under the Asian Quota Program since 2020 when Thirdy Ravena of the San-en NeoPhoenix became the first-ever Asian import there.

“The level of Filipino players is amazing. They perform very well in the B-League,” said Nao Okamoto, executive officer for international business of the B.League.

Prior to Ravena in the finale event, the B. League featured Ramos of Levanga Hokkaido, Parks of Osaka Evessa and Wright of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Parks spearheaded the B.League Hope Asia Jr. Basketball Clinic, Wright led the B.League Hope Asia 3x3 Challenge and Ramos, before his Gilas Pilipinas return, bannered the Resona Group B.League Finals Game 1 free viewing party.

All of these are part of B.League’s mission of expanding reach all over Asia, including one of its biggest supporter in the Philippines with a presence of a multitude of Filipino imports also led by Gilas center Kai Sotto of the Koshigaya Alphas.

And a collaboration with the Philippine Basketball Association and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is already in the works to make that happen — for Filipino players and for Filipino fans of either the B.League, PBA or national teams.

Next year, the B.League will mark its first decade as a rising pro league as the PBA celebrates its 50th golden anniversary as the first-ever professional basketball league in Asia.

“We have been communicating with Commissioner Willie Marcial. We are also in talks with the SBP,” added Okamoto, teasing a possible All-Star exhibition team between the two leagues.

More than that, the B.League will also play its part in the celebration of the 70th year of diplomatic relations and friendship between the Philippines and Japan next year.