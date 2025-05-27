Pasuit outpoints Ukrainian foe, enters semis in Thailand Open boxing

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games silver winner Riza Pasuit of the Philippines overcame Marianna Basanets of Ukraine, 4-1, Monday night and stayed on course to reclaim the gold she last won three years ago in the Thailand Open in Bangkok.

The 32-year-old Pasuit was nothing short of clinical in disposing of Basanets and arranging a semis duel with Kazakhstan’s Viktoriya Grafeyeva, who bested Singapore’s Zann Chee, in the women’s 60-kilogram class set Thursday at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

And expect Pasuit, who drew a first-round bye, to sweeten the pot and make the finals where she will have a chance to recollect her golden moments there similar to what she accomplished in 2022.

Also fighting for a medal was Filipino welterweight Mark Ashley Fajardo, who was battling Ukrainian Pohozhyi Nikita in the quarters Tuesday night.

If Fajardo ends up victorious, he will battle either Uzbekistan’s Ilyasov Sayat or host Thailand’s Khunatip Pidnuch in the semis also scheduled Thursday.

Ronald Chavez Jr. wasn’t as fortunate as he fell to Kazakh Torekhan Sabyrkhan, 5-0, in the men’s 70kg division, leaving Pasuit and Fajardo as the last Filipinos standing.