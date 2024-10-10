^

TNT's Nambatac driven by prospect of 1st-ever PBA finals appearance

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 10, 2024 | 12:51pm
Rey Nambatac (6)
MANILA, Philippines -- The possibility of making his first PBA finals is an additional motivation for guard Rey Nambatac, the guard admitted, as he came up big in the TNT Tropang Giga’s Game 1 win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Wednesday.

Nambatac on Wednesday evening finished with 14 points, with 11 coming in the third quarter. He also had nine rebounds and two assists.

The third frame was when the Tropang Giga exploded for 36 points and broke the game wide open, taking full control of the game as they kept the Elasto Painters at bay.

In an interview after the game, Nambatac noted how huge it is for him to make the semifinals for the first time since the 2019 Comissioner’s Cup, when he was still with Rain or Shine.

“Huling semis ko pa ata before pandemic pa e. Kailan yun, two years, three years ago? Unexpected semis yun… After that, wala na, so nung nanalo kami sa NLEX, tuwang tuwa ako, para akong nag-champion,” he told reporters.

“Isa pa sa mga nakakatawa sa journey ko dito sa PBA kasi sa seven years ko sa PBA, never pa akong naka-experience ng finals appearance. So, for me, ito yung pinaka-best opportunity, best shot ko na maka-experience ng PBA finals,” he added.

Last season, after six years with Rain or Shine, Nambatac was traded to the Blackwater Bossing.

He was then traded a few months later to TNT, the defending champion of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

“Kaya siguro maganda yung nilalaro ko dahil motivated ako. Dahil bukod doon, parang plus points na rin na kasama ko yung players na ito, majority sa kanila puro champions ito e. Ilan lang kami na hindi pa, yung mga bago,” he said.

“Sa mga veteran, ako lang yung wala e. Pero yun yung motivation ko, inspiration ko. Sana, sana. Kung pagkalooban, ito na yun,” he added.

With Rain or Shine trailing by just two, 54-56, with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter, Nambatac started to erupt, scoring six straight points before a split from the line by Kim Aurin that capped a 7-0 run to make it a nine point advantage, 63-54.

A small 6-2 blitz towed the Elasto Painters to within five, 60-65, before Nambatac fired five straight markers to keep their distance, 70-60.

While he was unable to score the rest of the way, the guard made huge plays down the stretch.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes, for his part, stressed that Nambatac was “kind of overexcited” to start the game.

“That’s why I had to tell him to calm down, relax, and pick his spots. Medyo nanggigigil siya noong start. That’s why we replaced him right away with Jayson, just to settle him. When we brought him back, he had a very clear mind and you saw what he did out there,” he said.

“I can’t speak for him, but for more than the desire to do well against his former team, it’s really the desire to do well in the semifinals, period. And contribute well for the team. Hopefully, that’s what we continue to rely on moving forward,” he added.

Nambatac added that while he is facing his former team, his love is still there.

“Oo nga e, alam mo marami akong palaisipan. Kasi, sabi ko isang conference lang ang nakalipas, sila kaagad yung nakaharap ko. Parang sabi ko nga, hindi ba pwedeng next year na kami magharap kasi parang ang bilis naman ng pangyayari. Pero siguro may reason,” he said.

“Andoon pa rin yung pagmamahal natin dun sa team. Kung hindi dahil sa kanila, wala rin naman tayo dito. Okay lang. All love lang, no hate, all love.”

Game 2 of their best-of-seven series will be on Friday, 5 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

