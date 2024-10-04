Tigresses thwart Lady Tams to claim V-League Collegiate Challenge crown

The UST Tigresses can now celebrate in full.

Denied last time after a premature celebration, UST put Far Eastern University to rest with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 victory Friday that sealed the former the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge title at the PhilSports Arena.

It completed the Tigresses’ 2-1 finals victory over the Lady Tams that more than made up for a heartbreaking Game 2 defeat when the former celebrated too early and suffered a stinging 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, 17-15 defeat that forced this one final game.

But this time, UST made sure there will be no denying it of glory and its first major crown since winning it all in the V-League and UAAP Season 72 14 years ago.

Angeline Poyos, the UAAP Rookie of the Year, went on a spiking spree and fired 31 points, including 29 on kills, while Regina Jurado chipped in 15 hits that made up for her Game Two absence.

But none shone the brightest than Cassie Carballo, dished out 19 excellent sets while chipping in five points to bag the Finals Most Valuable Player plum.

“Siyempre masaya grupo, naka recover from upset loss sa Game Two,” said UST coach Kungfu Reyes.

For Carballo, they didn’t let that Game 2 debacle affect the way they approached the deciding game.

“Hindi kami nag-dwell sa nangyari dun kami nag focus sa pinaghandaan namin,” she said.

Faida Bakanke paced her squad with 16 points while Jean Asis chipped in 12, but FEU couldn’t muster anything miraculous on this one the way they did in Game 2 when they survived a championship point in snatching that game.