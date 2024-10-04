^

Sports

Tigresses thwart Lady Tams to claim V-League Collegiate Challenge crown

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 6:51pm
Tigresses thwart Lady Tams to claim V-League Collegiate Challenge crown
The UST Tigresses can now celebrate in full.
Facebook / V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- The confetti fell and the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses can now celebrate in full.

Denied last time after a premature celebration, UST put Far Eastern University to rest with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 victory Friday that sealed the former the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge title at the PhilSports Arena.

It completed the Tigresses’ 2-1 finals victory over the Lady Tams that more than made up for a heartbreaking Game 2 defeat when the former celebrated too early and suffered a stinging 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, 17-15 defeat that forced this one final game.

But this time, UST made sure there will be no denying it of glory and its first major crown since winning it all in the V-League and UAAP Season 72 14 years ago.

Angeline Poyos, the UAAP Rookie of the Year, went on a spiking spree and fired 31 points, including 29 on kills, while Regina Jurado chipped in 15 hits that made up for her Game Two absence.

But none shone the brightest than Cassie Carballo, dished out 19 excellent sets while chipping in five points to bag the Finals Most Valuable Player plum.

“Siyempre masaya grupo, naka recover from upset loss sa Game Two,” said UST coach Kungfu Reyes.

For Carballo, they didn’t let that Game 2 debacle affect the way they approached the deciding game.

“Hindi kami nag-dwell sa nangyari dun kami nag focus sa pinaghandaan namin,” she said.

Faida Bakanke paced her squad with 16 points while Jean Asis chipped in 12, but FEU couldn’t muster anything miraculous on this one the way they did in Game 2 when they survived a championship point in snatching that game.

vuukle comment

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UST TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hopeful, gritty FiberXers live to fight another day

Hopeful, gritty FiberXers live to fight another day

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Hope and grit.
Sports
fbtw

Rousing start for EASL season

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Two games got EASL’s second home-and-away season off to a rousing start before a big crowd at the MOA Arena last Wednesday with celebrities, basketball figures and the league’s team owners from six countries...
Sports
fbtw
Strikers rip Angels in decider

Strikers rip Angels in decider

20 hours ago
Bacoor hacked out a 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 15-3 win over Biñan Tatak Gel to stay within striking distance of league...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Esports Bakbakan returns with Season 2

PBA Esports Bakbakan returns with Season 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Sports without borders is the name of the game as the PBA and Dark League Studious tied up once again for Season 2 of the...
Sports
fbtw
Stage set for PBA Esports Bakbakan

Stage set for PBA Esports Bakbakan

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Sports without borders is the name of the game as the PBA and Dark League Studios tied up once again for Season 2 of the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Struggling teams seek to reignite UAAP campaigns with wins

Struggling teams seek to reignite UAAP campaigns with wins

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
As UP, La Salle, UE and Adamson jockey for positions ahead of the pack, four teams behind them scramble for wins to keep their...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino booters booked for overseas tournaments

Filipino booters booked for overseas tournaments

By Olmin Leyba | 5 hours ago
The Philippine men’s and women’s football teams are gearing up for testy battles overseas as part of their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic swimmer Carlos Brosas passes away

Olympic swimmer Carlos Brosas passes away

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Former Filipino Olympic swimmer Carlo Singson Brosas has passed away, the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) announced on Friday....
Sports
fbtw
PBA wants to hear from Amores on shooting incident

PBA wants to hear from Amores on shooting incident

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
NorthPort Batang Pier guard John Amores has been asked by the PBA to explain what transpired in the shooting incident he was...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with