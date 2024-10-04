^

Sports

Chiefs stun Blazers to revive semis bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 4:18pm
Arellano Chiefs
NCAA

Games Saturday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)
12 p.m. – UPHSD vs San Beda
2:30 p.m. – Letran vs LPU

MANILA, Philippines – Arellano University added another big fish to its growing NCAA Season 100 catch after it shocked leader College of St. Benilde, 73-71, on Friday that lit up its flickering Final Four hopes at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Ernest Geronimo delivered the decisive blows as he poured in six of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including the short jumper that proved to be the coup de grace as the Chiefs snared their third win against six defeats that kept them in the race.

The win also sent the Blazers stumbling down from solo first to a share of it with the Mapua Cardinals with a 6-2 record each.

It was made sweeter that CSB was AU’s second whale it slew after also slaughtering reigning titlist San Beda, 72-70, last Sept. 28.

“We have nothing to prove but everything to gain,” said AU coach Chico Manabat.
CSB was already coming off a 96-94 cliffhanger against San Sebastian Tuesday but it couldn’t survive this one.

Jeadan Ongotan played with a jammed left pinkie and paced his team with 16 points. But he missed a pair of free throws late that would have cut the Blazers’ jugular outright.

Good thing AU had a timely stop as CSB’s Justine Sanchez couldn’t sink the jumper from the right side as time expired.

And there was Geromino.

“Sabi ni coach tira lang dahil pina-practice naman namin yun,” said the spitfire sophomore guard from Morong, Rizal.

The scores:
AU 73 – Ongotan 16, Geronimo 14 Abiera 10, Capulong 8, Valencia 8, Vinoya 7, Hernal 5, Libang 4, Borromeo 1, Dela Cruz 0, Camay 0
CSB 71 – Liwag 18, Cometa 15, Sanchez 10, Torres 9, Oli 7, Ondoa 3, Morales 3, Ancheta 2, Cajucom 2, Turco 2, Sangco 0, Eusebio 0
Quarterscores: 23-11; 40-39; 56-58; 73-71

