Philippine Under-20 water polo team joins Malaysia Open

Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 4:51pm
The team is composed of young and competitive swimmers picked in the national tryouts last July.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Under-22 water polo team will participate in the 65th MILO-DSA-PRM Malaysia Open Water Polo Championships slated October 4-6 at the National Aquatic Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Composed of young and competitive swimmers picked in the national tryouts last July, the team includes Elijah Caleb De Leon, Lance Edrick Adalin, Lance Jacon Bautista, Matthew Cameron Dasig, Niklas Joaquin De Guzman, Kenzzie Trey Dumanglas, Alexandre Gabriel Establecida, Aishel Cid Evangelista, Julian Christi Malubag, Joaquin Federico Mirasol, Miel Joaquin Ugaban, Hugo Victor Lopez, Carl Malbas and Reynaldo Theodore Espineli.

“This is the first international exposure for the team. They're young but full of potential. This tournament is also part of their preparation for the Southeast Asian Age Group Championship in December in Bangkok, Thailand,” said Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) Secretary-General Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain.

The squad will leave for Malaysia on Wednesday along with coaches Sherwin Dela Paz, Teodore Roy Canete, Roi Dela Cruz and referee Tani Gomez.

Serbian coach Filip Stojanovic will not be joining the team as his designation as team consultant/coach was only approved by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) last week.

“But for almost three months, kasama na siya (Stojanovic) sa training ng team. Libre lang yung service for that period dahil gusto niya talagang maturuan ang mga bata. PAI immediately recommended to PSC the coaching services of Stojanovic, and last week na-apprubahan na ito,” said PAI Executive Director Anthony Reyes.

Stojanovic, married to a Filipina based in Iloilo City, was a Serbia's National Team member who won 18 gold medals in an international championship from 1998-2010.

