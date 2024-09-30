^

Sports

Ardina's title bid slips away as Thai triumphs vs Li in dramatic playoff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 11:25am
Ardina's title bid slips away as Thai triumphs vs Li in dramatic playoff
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the third tee during the final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 at Pinnacle Country Club on September 29, 2024 in Rogers, Arkansas.
Alex Slitz / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina's quest for a breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour disintegrated with a frustrating frontside collapse in the final round of the NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arizona on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

After starting the day just one shot behind the leader, Ashleigh Buhai, Ardina stumbled with a three-over card in the first nine holes and finished with a 75 at the par-71 Pinnacle Country Club course, tumbling down the leaderboard from serious contender to an afterthought by the tournament's close.

While Jasmine Suwannapura and Lucy Li turned the course into their personal playgrounds with sizzling final-round scores, Ardina struggled to replicate her earlier magic. Her rounds of 65 and 67 had placed her in prime position for a shot at her first LPGA title, but a birdie-less frontside and an erratic back nine left her with a four-over card for the day.

The pressure of competing on the world’s premier circuit may have caught up with Ardina, or perhaps it was simply an off day as her touch and accuracy abandoned her when she needed them most. As the Filipino shotmaker left the $3 million championship, she likely had more questions than answers about her sudden decline.

Meanwhile, Suwannapura, who led after the first day, and Li went on a scoring spree. Suwannapura improved on her first-round 63 with a dazzling 10-under 61, punctuated by a dramatic last-hole eagle.

Li, not to be outdone, delivered an equally impressive performance with a rare three-eagle round, including a spectacular pitch-in on the par-4 eighth hole. She carded a final-round 60 to match Suwannapura's 196, setting up a sudden-death playoff.

After both players matched birdies on the first playoff hole, Suwannapura sealed her third LPGA Tour victory with another eagle on the 18th, outdueling Li, who settled for a birdie.

Sei Young Kim also made a late charge with a final-round 63 to finish solo third at 197. Buhai, unable to sustain her lead, carded a 69 and finished tied for fourth with Mao Saigo and Arpichaya Yubol, who posted rounds of 65 and 66, respectively, for a total of 199.

Reflecting on her victory, Suwannapura credited her mental toughness.

“This week, I think my mindset was pretty solid. My mental was really good,” she said. “It was literally hole-by-hole, shot-by-shot. I was very focused on that eagle putt in the playoff. I told myself, 'You better finish it here, or it’s going to be a while.' And I made it.”

Despite the loss, Li was optimistic about her near-miss.

“It’s great to be in contention. Jasmine played so great. She eagled the 18th and did it again in the playoff,” said the 21-year-old.

For Ardina, this latest setback was another bitter pill to swallow, coming off a missed cut the previous week in Ohio. However, the ICTSI-backed golfer remains determined to rebound, vowing to come back stronger and more prepared to tackle the challenges ahead.

vuukle comment

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Chiefs in quick disposal of EAC foes

Lady Chiefs in quick disposal of EAC foes

12 hours ago
Arellano University barely broke a sweat in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-12 disposal of cold-hitting Emilio Aguinaldo College in the...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals defuse Heavy Bombers

Cardinals defuse Heavy Bombers

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Mapua continued to show it’s a legitimate title contender as it floored Jose Rizal University, 88-81, yesterday to jump...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup draws big field

Highlands Ladies Cup draws big field

12 hours ago
The 16th edition of the Highlands Ladies Cup on Oct. 5, attracting a full roster of participants, promises another thrilling...
Sports
fbtw

No love for Amores

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Here we go again. John Amores has escalated his violent tendencies and has spilled over from fisticuffs on-court to armed attempted murder of rival Lee Cacalda off it. All told, this would be the fifth such incident...
Sports
fbtw
Villar City Stadium soon to host football, other sports matches

Villar City Stadium soon to host football, other sports matches

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Football and other sports will soon get a new hub at the Villar City Stadium that will rise inside the Golden MV's Villar...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Archers roll past Tigers

Archers roll past Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
After a stumble against University of the East, reigning champion La Salle made it two wins in a row by taming Santo Tomas,...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina stays one shot off pace

Ardina stays one shot off pace

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Dottie Ardina stayed on track in her hunt for a breakthrough title in the LPGA Tour as she ran just one shot off the pace...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

12 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino laid the ground work for the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Manila Stars secure North fourth spot

Manila Stars secure North fourth spot

12 hours ago
Manila SV Batang Sampaloc pulled away after three quarters and never wavered to beat Zamboanga Master Sardines, 86-78, in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with