Archers pull off strong 4th quarter to tranquilize Tigers 

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 7:21pm
Archers pull off strong 4th quarter to tranquilize TigersÂ 
his victory marks the Green Archers' 15th consecutive win over the Growling Tigers since Season 79.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
8 a.m. – UST vs UP (JHS)
9:45 a.m. – UE vs Ateneo (JHS)
11:30 a.m. – UST vs UP (Women)
1:30 p.m. – UE vs Ateneo (Women)
4:30 p.m. – UST vs UP (Men)
6:30 p.m. – UE vs Ateneo (Men)

MANILA, Philippines – After a stumble against University of the East, reigning champion La Salle made it two wins in a row by taming University Santo Tomas, 88-67, to firm up hold of the second spot in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Mike Phillips harvested 12 points and 18 rebounds to lead five players in double digits as the Archers improved to 4-1 to stay on the coattails of host and undefeated University of the Philippines (5-0) ahead of their rematch next weekend.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao only had 10 points, along with six rebounds and four assists but drew ample support from Vhoris Marasigan (11), Raven Gonzales (10) and JC Macalalag (10) for La Salle, which scored its 15th straight win against UST since 2016.

“The key for us was really trying to outwork them. We know what they’re capable of, we know how well coached that team is, and sabi nga namin, our goal right now is to just outwork UST,” said coach Topex Robinson as La Salle outclassed its foes in rebounds (56-29) and assists (26-15) to spell the difference in the runaway.

La Salle bowed to UE, 75-71, last week before needing a tough 68-62 decision against winless Far Eastern University this week to get back on track, and almost the same thing happened against the dangerous UST – at least in the first quarter.

Trapped in the Tigers’ den with an 8-18 deficit in the opening salvo, the Archers were quick to restore order bridging the second period with a searing 15-0 run punctuated by Gonzalaes’ short heave to steal the upperhand at 23-18.

With momentum on its side, La Salle slowly but surely erected a comfortable gap after three quarters before an 8-0 capped by David’s jumper to start the fourth pretty much took the fight out of UST at 69-52.

Overall, the Archers outscored the Tigers, 27-15, in a knockout fourth-quarter blow heading home to a 21-point win.

Nic Cabañero had 16 points while Forthksy Padrigao added 15, but UST, despite its massive improvement, still could not get over the La Salle hump to slide to a 3-2 for a joint fourth spot with red-hot UE.

In women’s basketball, Ateneo (3-2) clipped Far Eastern University (1-5), 69-53, while reigning champion UST (4-1) bounced back with a 76-68 win over La Salle (1-5) after losing to rival NU (6-0). 

The scores:

La Salle 88 – M. Phillips 12, Marasigan 11, Quiambao 10, Macalalag 10, Gonzales 10, Agunanne 7, Gollena 6, Austria 6, Dungo 6, David 4, Abadam 3, Konov 3, Ramiro 0.

UST 67 – Cabanero 16, Padrigao 15, Acido 9, Manaytay 8, Tounkara 5, Llemit 5, Danting 5, Robinson 2, Lane 2, Crisostomo 0, Pangilinan 0, Mahmood 0, Laure 0, Estacio 0, Paranada 0, Calum 0.

Quarterscores: 19-18, 36-30, 61-52, 88-67.

ARCHERS

LA SALLE

UAAP
