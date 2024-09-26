^

Sports

'Extra hard work', winner’s mentality power PBA scoring champ Bolick

Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 3:35pm
'Extra hard work', winnerâ��s mentality power PBA scoring champ Bolick
Scoring champion Robert Bolick of NLEX delivers his acceptance speech during 30th PBA Press Corps Awards last Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX star point guard Robert Bolick had been known for his offensive outbursts last season that paved the way to his PBA Season 48 scoring title.

Bolick averaged 25.3 points per game — the highest among locals in the last 11 seasons since Gary David put up 25.8 points per game for Powerade during the 2011-12 season.

In four games in the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, the former multi-time NCAA champion normed 16.0 points, 10.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

He hiked his averages in the All-Filipino conference with 28.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, including a 48-point eruption.

This led Bolick to be named the scoring champion during the 30th PBA Press Corps Awards Tuesday night.

After receiving his award, Bolick stressed the importance of doing “extra hard work”.

“Kapag tumatanda na nagiging mature ka na rin, so yung experience andiyan, pero ayun pa rin yung ginagawa ko dati, extra hard work. Yun pa rin talaga lagi ang big reason bakit ako nandito,” Bolick told Philstar.com.

According to Bolick, his mentality was the reason why he earned the award. He still had the same mindset during his NCAA days as a San Beda Red Lion.

“Syempre gusto ko talaga manalo, yun yung dapat iniisip lagi, yung winner’s mentality. Yun talaga walang ibang solusyon kung hindi hard work and passion sa ginagawa. Pag merong ganoon, the rest will follow,” he said.

Bolick’s stellar performance led to Road Warriors’ playoff appearance in the ongoing Season 49 Governors’ Cup, with NLEX taking on TNT in the quartefinals.

In the current import-laden conference, he is averaging 20.4 points, 8.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

“Ito na ‘to, inaantay lahat ng team na makapag playoffs kami. Hopefully makuha namin yung gusto namin na makuha yung championship,” Bolick added. – Brent Sagre, intern

vuukle comment

NLEX

PBA

ROAD WARRIORS

ROBERT BOLICK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shakey&rsquo;s volley features cream of crop

Shakey’s volley features cream of crop

17 hours ago
Eighteen top volleyball squads from leading colleges and universities battle it out for crown and glory in the third staging...
Sports
fbtw
Something to prove

Something to prove

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Both Justin Brownlee and Allen Durham are out to prove something in their PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-five quarterfinal...
Sports
fbtw
PGH charity golf tourney aims to raise funds for cancer patients

PGH charity golf tourney aims to raise funds for cancer patients

1 day ago
The Friends of Philippine General Hospital (FPGH) will hold its fourth charity golf tournament on October 25 at Canlubang...
Sports
fbtw
Report: PBA player Amores involved in shooting in Laguna

Report: PBA player Amores involved in shooting in Laguna

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
PBA player John Amores was reportedly involved in a shooting incident in Lumban, Laguna, authorities said.
Sports
fbtw
Meralco wary of returning Devance in quarterfinals series vs Ginebra

Meralco wary of returning Devance in quarterfinals series vs Ginebra

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The returning Joe Devance will be “another guy to worry about” for Meralco, head coach Luigi Trillo said, as the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

3 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama was described by some of his teammates as a Japanese sensation, leader, master and great golfer. The version...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

3 hours ago
The home run ball that saw Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani become the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino cyclists back as Tour de Langkawi race participants

Filipino cyclists back as Tour de Langkawi race participants

4 hours ago
The Philippines returns to the Le Tour de Langkawi after more than two decades of absence with six of the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs vow to learn from stinging losses

Bulldogs vow to learn from stinging losses

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
After absorbing three heartbreaking losses in five games, the National University Bulldogs are aiming to use these defeats...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with