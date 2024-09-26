'Extra hard work', winner’s mentality power PBA scoring champ Bolick

Scoring champion Robert Bolick of NLEX delivers his acceptance speech during 30th PBA Press Corps Awards last Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX star point guard Robert Bolick had been known for his offensive outbursts last season that paved the way to his PBA Season 48 scoring title.

Bolick averaged 25.3 points per game — the highest among locals in the last 11 seasons since Gary David put up 25.8 points per game for Powerade during the 2011-12 season.

In four games in the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, the former multi-time NCAA champion normed 16.0 points, 10.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

He hiked his averages in the All-Filipino conference with 28.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, including a 48-point eruption.

This led Bolick to be named the scoring champion during the 30th PBA Press Corps Awards Tuesday night.

After receiving his award, Bolick stressed the importance of doing “extra hard work”.

“Kapag tumatanda na nagiging mature ka na rin, so yung experience andiyan, pero ayun pa rin yung ginagawa ko dati, extra hard work. Yun pa rin talaga lagi ang big reason bakit ako nandito,” Bolick told Philstar.com.

According to Bolick, his mentality was the reason why he earned the award. He still had the same mindset during his NCAA days as a San Beda Red Lion.

“Syempre gusto ko talaga manalo, yun yung dapat iniisip lagi, yung winner’s mentality. Yun talaga walang ibang solusyon kung hindi hard work and passion sa ginagawa. Pag merong ganoon, the rest will follow,” he said.

Bolick’s stellar performance led to Road Warriors’ playoff appearance in the ongoing Season 49 Governors’ Cup, with NLEX taking on TNT in the quartefinals.

In the current import-laden conference, he is averaging 20.4 points, 8.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

“Ito na ‘to, inaantay lahat ng team na makapag playoffs kami. Hopefully makuha namin yung gusto namin na makuha yung championship,” Bolick added. – Brent Sagre, intern