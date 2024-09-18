^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs coach preaches proper mindset ahead of huge rematch vs Tigresses

Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 7:31pm
Lady Bulldogs coach preaches proper mindset ahead of huge rematch vs Tigresses
NU coach Aris Dimaunahan.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – National University Lady Bulldogs head coach Aries Dimaunahan urged his players to forget the past and “play the right way” against the undefeated UST Growling Tigresses — a rematch of last season’s finals — in their battle for the solo top spot Saturday in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tourney.

NU on Wednesday thwarted the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 76-64, to gain a share of the lead with UST at 3-0.

Dimaunahan, after the game, noted that the team will have a quick turnaround as they battle the defending champions.

“We never look at the past things already. We move forward, and we play UST. We prepare for them [with] no emotions, just playing basketball the right way and we prepare for them, and hopefully we can get another win,” Dimaunahan said in the finals rematch against UST on Saturday.

It can be recalled that the Tigresses snapped the Lady Bulldogs’ seven-year title streak by defeating them in three games in last season’s finals series.

Against the Maroons on Wednesday, NU’s Pringle Fabruada kept the team’s composure as she dropped 16 points while shooting 4-of-six from the field to lead Lady Bulldog to the win.

“Sabi nga ni Coach, hindi na namin tinitignan yung past. Nagpe-prepare lang kami kung ano yung mga kailangan namin i-adjust, mga kailangan namin gawin para ma-improve sa game namin, tamang basketball and no emotions rin,” Fabruada said.

Aloha Betanio also came up big for NU, backstopping with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals and two assists against UP.

“Lahat ng natutuhan namin this game parang kailangan naming i-adjust sa training namin, para pag face naming sa UST maayos naming at makakapaglaro kami nang maayos,” Betanio added.

Christie Bariquit led the Fighting Maroons with 14 points, while Achrissa Maw and Kye Pesquera added 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs will aim to sustain their winning momentum and implement better adjustments when they face the Tigresses on Saturday, September 21, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. – Brent Sagre, intern

vuukle comment

LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lee takes on tough field in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Lee takes on tough field in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

1 day ago
Jiwon Lee may have stunned the field with her breakout victory at the Splendido Taal, but as she returns for the P1 million...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena sets sights on World Indoors

Obiena sets sights on World Indoors

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Two-time Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who narrowly missed landing a podium finish at the recent Paris Games, will return...
Sports
fbtw
Enjoy last days as champ, Mexican challenger tells Jerusalem

Enjoy last days as champ, Mexican challenger tells Jerusalem

1 day ago
Mexican Luis Angel Castillo fired the first shot on reigning champion Melvin Jerusalem five days before the two clash for...
Sports
fbtw
Energy companies have spent $5.6 billion on 'sportswashing': report

Energy companies have spent $5.6 billion on 'sportswashing': report

11 hours ago
Oil and gas giants have spent $5.6 billion on sports sponsorship through some 205 accords, said a study by research group...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons eye win No. 3 vs Bulldogs

Maroons eye win No. 3 vs Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
In an arms race with reigning champion and last season finals’ foe La Salle, host University of the Philippines faces...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jahns off to hot start with 64, leads ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Jahns off to hot start with 64, leads ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

3 hours ago
Keanu Jahns continued his stellar form from his near-miss at Splendido Taal in July, carding a sensational seven-under-par...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs rip Fighting Maroons

Lady Bulldogs rip Fighting Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs unloaded a huge third quarter to maul the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons,...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons AP.Bren, FlapTzy nominated in Mobile Gaming Awards

Falcons AP.Bren, FlapTzy nominated in Mobile Gaming Awards

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Reigning Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) champions Falcons AP.Bren and finals Most Valuable Player David "FlapTzy" Canon have...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers destroy Altas to stay unbeaten

Blazers destroy Altas to stay unbeaten

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Showing little to no mercy, the Blazers slaughtered the University of Perpetual Help Altas, 78-51, on Thursday to remain unscathed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with