Lady Bulldogs coach preaches proper mindset ahead of huge rematch vs Tigresses

MANILA, Philippines – National University Lady Bulldogs head coach Aries Dimaunahan urged his players to forget the past and “play the right way” against the undefeated UST Growling Tigresses — a rematch of last season’s finals — in their battle for the solo top spot Saturday in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tourney.

NU on Wednesday thwarted the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 76-64, to gain a share of the lead with UST at 3-0.

Dimaunahan, after the game, noted that the team will have a quick turnaround as they battle the defending champions.

“We never look at the past things already. We move forward, and we play UST. We prepare for them [with] no emotions, just playing basketball the right way and we prepare for them, and hopefully we can get another win,” Dimaunahan said in the finals rematch against UST on Saturday.

It can be recalled that the Tigresses snapped the Lady Bulldogs’ seven-year title streak by defeating them in three games in last season’s finals series.

Against the Maroons on Wednesday, NU’s Pringle Fabruada kept the team’s composure as she dropped 16 points while shooting 4-of-six from the field to lead Lady Bulldog to the win.

“Sabi nga ni Coach, hindi na namin tinitignan yung past. Nagpe-prepare lang kami kung ano yung mga kailangan namin i-adjust, mga kailangan namin gawin para ma-improve sa game namin, tamang basketball and no emotions rin,” Fabruada said.

Aloha Betanio also came up big for NU, backstopping with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals and two assists against UP.

“Lahat ng natutuhan namin this game parang kailangan naming i-adjust sa training namin, para pag face naming sa UST maayos naming at makakapaglaro kami nang maayos,” Betanio added.

Christie Bariquit led the Fighting Maroons with 14 points, while Achrissa Maw and Kye Pesquera added 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs will aim to sustain their winning momentum and implement better adjustments when they face the Tigresses on Saturday, September 21, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. – Brent Sagre, intern