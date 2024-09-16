NCAA Player of the Week Allen Liwag keys Benilde's blazing start

It was 6-foot-6 big man Allen Liwag who served as St. Benilde's immovable anchor and spelled the difference in the Blazers' roaring start.

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde zoomed to the top of the men's basketball standings with a 3-0 record after the first week of the historic NCAA Season 100.

In their first three assignments against last season's finalists Mapua University and San Beda University as well as Emilio Aguinaldo College, the Blazers flaunted a solid crew with the likes of transferees Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez and Jhomel Ancheta running the show.

Liwag, formerly from EAC, has been one of Benilde's bright spots and he further proved that by averaging a monstrous double-double of 14.0 points and 15.7 rebounds on top of 2.7 blocks and 2.0 assists, in the Blazers' first three games to earn the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award for the period September 7 to 15.

He posted 23 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks, and an assist in St. Benilde’s 78-65 win over the Cardinals before following it up with a 12-point, 14-rebound outing, alongside three blocks and two dimes, as the Blazers outlasted the Red Lions – the reigning NCAA champions – in overtime, 70-65.

Against his former team EAC, Liwag was limited to seven points, but made it up by grabbing 15 rebounds laced by three assists, two blocks, and one steal as St. Benilde dominated the Generals, 77-55.

Liwag credited the Blazers' depth for allowing him to be at his best in every game.

“Siguro, mas OK ang game ko kapag relaxed ako,” Liwag said. “Siyempre, sobrang laking bagay sa line up namin na kada posisyon, mayroong kayang umiskor at mag-create. Para sa akin, thankful lang ako na lahat kami nagke-create para sa isa’t isa.”

The 3-0 start matched St. Benilde's same strong beginning in Season 98 when the team made it to the finals and the key is having ardent warriors ready to answer the call when needed with Liwag leading the charge this time.

“My message to them before the season started is I want to have a team that every game, somebody else is the best player or somebody else is stepping up. It’s part of our plan and that’s why we develop guys throughout the long offseason to be ready for this moment,” coach Charles Tiu said.

Liwag edged out teammate Ynot, San Sebastian College-Recoletos' Paeng Are, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA rookie Mark Gojo Cruz, and San Beda’s Bryan Sajonia for the weekly award backed by Discovery Suites.