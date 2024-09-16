^

Sports

NCAA Player of the Week Allen Liwag keys Benilde's blazing start

Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 2:57pm
NCAA Player of the Week Allen Liwag keys Benilde's blazing start
It was 6-foot-6 big man Allen Liwag who served as St. Benilde's immovable anchor and spelled the difference in the Blazers' roaring start.
NCAA / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde zoomed to the top of the men's basketball standings with a 3-0 record after the first week of the historic NCAA Season 100.

In their first three assignments against last season's finalists Mapua University and San Beda University as well as Emilio Aguinaldo College, the Blazers flaunted a solid crew with the likes of transferees Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez and Jhomel Ancheta running the show.

But from that stacked squad, it was 6-foot-6 big man Allen Liwag who served as St. Benilde's immovable anchor and spelled the difference in their roaring start.

Liwag, formerly from EAC, has been one of Benilde's bright spots and he further proved that by averaging a monstrous double-double of 14.0 points and 15.7 rebounds on top of 2.7 blocks and 2.0 assists, in the Blazers' first three games to earn the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award for the period September 7 to 15.

He posted 23 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks, and an assist in St. Benilde’s 78-65 win over the Cardinals before following it up with a 12-point, 14-rebound outing, alongside three blocks and two dimes, as the Blazers outlasted the Red Lions – the reigning NCAA champions – in overtime, 70-65.

Against his former team EAC, Liwag was limited to seven points, but made it up by grabbing 15 rebounds laced by three assists, two blocks, and one steal as St. Benilde dominated the Generals, 77-55.

Liwag credited the Blazers' depth for allowing him to be at his best in every game.

“Siguro, mas OK ang game ko kapag relaxed ako,” Liwag said. “Siyempre, sobrang laking bagay sa line up namin na kada posisyon, mayroong kayang umiskor at mag-create. Para sa akin, thankful lang ako na lahat kami nagke-create para sa isa’t isa.”

The 3-0 start matched St. Benilde's same strong beginning in Season 98 when the team made it to the finals and the key is having ardent warriors ready to answer the call when needed with Liwag leading the charge this time.

“My message to them before the season started is I want to have a team that every game, somebody else is the best player or somebody else is stepping up. It’s part of our plan and that’s why we develop guys throughout the long offseason to be ready for this moment,” coach Charles Tiu said.

Liwag edged out teammate Ynot, San Sebastian College-Recoletos' Paeng Are, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA rookie Mark Gojo Cruz, and San Beda’s Bryan Sajonia for the weekly award backed by Discovery Suites.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BLAZERS

CSB

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson battled through a double bogey on the 12th hole and salvaged an even-par 72, but fell by nine strokes behind...
Sports
fbtw
International volleyball body recognizes Marcos

International volleyball body recognizes Marcos

9 hours ago
The volleyball international community headed by the FIVB on Sunday expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong”...
Sports
fbtw
New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
There will be a million reasons to smile for newly minted Filipino Grandmaster Daniel Quizon.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen blast Gin Kings in record rout to clinch quarters berth

Beermen blast Gin Kings in record rout to clinch quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen completely obliterated the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings by 49 points, 131-82, in a historic PBA Governors'...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Pauline del Rosario showed flashes of brilliance but couldn’t maintain momentum, finishing with a one-under-par 71 in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions

Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions

6 hours ago
As if record 15-time winner Real Madrid's Champions League prospects were not great enough already, superstar striker Kylian...
Sports
fbtw
Rahm wins LIV Golf Chicago, 2024 individual crown

Rahm wins LIV Golf Chicago, 2024 individual crown

6 hours ago
Spain's Jon Rahm fired four birdies — including a 12-footer at the 17th — to win LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday (Monday...
Sports
fbtw
Doubles win for Djokovic secures Serbia's Davis Cup status

Doubles win for Djokovic secures Serbia's Davis Cup status

8 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic teamed up with doubles partner Hamad Medjedovic on Sunday to seal a 3-0 playoff win over...
Sports
fbtw
Singson slumps in final round, ends up 40th after 79

Singson slumps in final round, ends up 40th after 79

9 hours ago
Mafy Singson struggled in the final round of the Fila Golf Women’s Championship, fumbling with a disappointing seven-over...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with