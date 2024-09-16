Jerusalem to size up challenger at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem comes face-to-face with undefeated Mexican challenger Luis Castillo for the first time on Tuesday, September 17, when camps of both fighters serve as special guests in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Jerusalem (22-3-0, 13 KOs) will be accompanied by his handler JC Mananquil of Sanman Promotions as they meet members of the local media together with Castillo (21-0-1, 13 KOs) and his group five days before their September 22 title slugfest at the Mandaluyong City College gym.

The public sports program starts at 10:30 a.m.

Also appearing in the session is Marife Barrera, CEO of Blow by Blow, which will air the first world boxing championship fight to be held in the country this year.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, ArenaPlus.

The Forum is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.