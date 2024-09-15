^

Scribes to honor Bolick, Fajardo

The Philippine Star
September 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Scribes to honor Bolick, Fajardo
Robert Bolick (8) and June Mar Fajardo (15).
MANILA, Philippines — Robert Bolick, June Mar Fajardo, and the thrilling Game 6 of the Philippine Cup finals between Meralco and San Miguel are among those to be cited in the 30th PBA Press Corps Awards Night set Sept. 24 at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Bolick, the prolific shooting guard of NLEX, is hailed as the Season 48 Scoring Champion, Fajardo will be honored with the Order of Merit, and the Beermen and the Bolts share the award for the Game of the Season.

Bolick, 32, averaged 25.3 points to lead the league in scoring in his first season with the Road Warriors after acquiring him in a trade with NorthPort for Don Trollano.

His season average was the highest among locals over the last 11 seasons since Gary David posted 25.8 points per game for Powerade during the 2011-12 season.

