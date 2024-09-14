JGFP inter-school attracts record 28 participants

MANILA, Philippines -- A record 28 schools and nearly 500 players will compete in the 2024 edition of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Inter-School Tournament that starts this week.

The event will be the largest ever organized by the JGFP as it utilizes eight golf courses across Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Of the total participants, over 100 are girls, which is a positive sign, according to JGFP president Oliver Gan as the group’s plans is to stage a separate event for all-girl schools.

“We are pleased with the large turnout, especially the many girls who signed up. Maybe next year, we can separate the girls from the boys,” said Gan, a former player in the juniors level.

In addition, a parallel Inter-School event will be held in Mindanao, giving the tournament a nationwide scope.

De la Salle Zobel is returning to defend its Senior, Junior and Middle School titles, while Home School is gunning for a repeat in the Lower School bracket.

Two divisions will start Saturday, September 14, as the middle school will tee off at Club Intramuros in Manila, while junior high will be played at Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna.

On Sunday, September 15, senior high will also begin at Caliraya, while the lower school will open its tournament on September 28 at the Riviera Sports and Country Club in Silang, Cavite.