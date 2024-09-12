Honor of Kings partners with McDonalds Philippines for nationwide community tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Honor of Kings has partnered with McDonald’s Philippines, supported by smartphone brand TECNO, to launch a nationwide community tournament called the McDonald’s Tempest Cup.

“We're making great strides in developing the Honor of Kings esports ecosystem and are thrilled to partner with McDonald's on the McDonald's Tempest Cup to support talent across the Philippines. This is just the beginning, and we're committed to creating more opportunities for players to shine,” said Angelica Frances Neri, esports manager at Level Infinite.

The McDonald’s Tempest Cup is open to all players, amateurs or professional players, with a prize pool of over P500,000. The tournament, happening across different locations in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, will run until October 5 and will end with an offline grand finals.

"Our vision for this grassroots tournament is to unite communities in an inclusive competition, offering valuable experience to both amateur and professional teams. With partners like McDonald's, we aim to drive the industry forward and nurture the next generation of star players," added Neri.

Matches for the McDonald's Tempest Cup will be streamed live on the official Honor of Kings Philippines Esports channels.