Eala gets early boot in Guadalajara Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 2:52pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala exited the Guadalajara Open early after falling against sixth-seeded Marie Bouzkova, 6-2, 6-2, Wednesday (Manila time) in Mexico.

Eala fell in the first round against the Czech bet.

The 26-year-old Bouzkova, the World No. 45 player, simply showcased her mastery against the World No. 147 Filipina.

The former tallied three aces and won 35 service points compared to the latter’s 25 service points won.

Eala also registered 28 receiving points compared to Bouzkova’s 32.

The 19-year-old Asian Games bronze medalist went through Hungary’s Fanny Stollar and United Kingdom’s Samantha Sharan in the qualifiers.

“What an honor to be under the lights of Guadalajara!” Eala posted on Facebook. “Didn’t perform how I would’ve liked today but I still had so much fun trying to find my way and solve those problems out on that court.”

Eala’s first round exit came after bowing out of the round of 16 at the Guadalajara 125 Open a few days ago.

