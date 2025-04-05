Golden Tigresses sweep Blue Eagles for second straight win

UST's Marga Altea (8) punches in a kill against the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup Saturday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses clawed the Ateneo Blue Eagles in straight sets, 25-15, 26-24, 26-24 to win their second straight match in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The win gave UST a small breathing room as it rose to solo third with a 7-4 win-loss record. Ateneo, however, dropped to 4-7 as their Final Four hopes dimmed.

Angge Poyos carried the Tigresses with 16 points on 15 attacks and a service ace. Marga Altea added 10 points on seven attacks and three blocks.

Trailing by two, 22-24, in the second set, UST clawed out of the hole and tied things up after a drop by Pia Abbu.

Altea and Poyos then unleashed four straight points capped by back-to-back kills to give the Tigresses the 2-0 lead.

Ateneo was well within striking distance in the third set, trailing by just one, 19-20, after a Lyann de Guzman attack.

The two teams then traded service error after service error, which gave UST a slim 23-22 lead.

A Poyos hit pushed the Tigresses to the match point, but AC Miner and Zey Pacia tied things up at 24.

But a Poyos kill and a Cassie Carballo block on Alex Montoro, iced the match for UST.

“Happy kami na na-sustain namin yung ganun. Yung maturity and judgment ng mga players, every game, nagta-translate sa gusto naming mangyari,” UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes said after the game.

Regina Jurado also had 10 points for the Espana-based squad on eight attacks, a block and an ace. Mabeth Hilongo chipped in eight markers.

Miner had 13 points for Ateneo while de Guzman produced 12.

The Tigresses will be facing the still-winless University of the East Red Warriors next Saturday, while Ateneo will take on the defending champions National University Lady Bulldogs the next day. Both games will be at the Big Dome.