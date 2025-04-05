^

Sports

Road Warriors 'heading in right direction' with Uichico

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 12:11pm
Road Warriors 'heading in right direction' with Uichico
NLEX head coach Jong Uichico
PBA Images

MANILA Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors reiterated their “full trust” in head coach Jong Uichico moving forward, as the squad starts off their PBA Philippine Cup journey Saturday.

Despite a “roller-coaster” ride in the past two conferences, the Road Warriors will be moving forward with Uichico steering the ride, NLEX governor Ronald Dulatre said.

In a statement, Dulatre acknowledged that expectations “will be high for us this time,” with the team composed of youngsters and veterans.

“We have full trust in Coach Jong’s system. This is just his first year with the team, and we know that with his experience, we’re heading in the right direction,” said Dulatre.

Uichico was named as the head coach of the team in June last year. The prior year, he was named as an assistant coach.

In the past two conferences, the Road Warriors garnered an equal 11-11 win-loss record. They won five games and lost five in the Governors’ Cup, falling in the quarterfinals.

The team then won six and lost six in the Commissioner’s Cup, where they fell in the eighth-seed playoff against the Magnolia Hotshots.

Recent reports suggested that there may be friction between Uichico and star player Robert Bolick.

Dulatre, in the statement, said the team gathered for a send-off mass on Friday, and “there was a strong sense of unity and anticipation.”

“We’ve been through a lot this offseason — recovery, training, and team-building activities. I am confident we are ready for the challenges ahead,” Dulatre said.

"This year, we have done something different. We invested in a holistic team-building program, which not only involved our practices, drills, and bonding inside the court, but also through community outreach, a training camp, and a leadership seminar. It’s the first time we’ve done this, and a big part of it is due to Coach Jong Uichico’s guidance," he added.

The team also voiced optimism with how the team is going, with rookies Jonnel Policarpio, Brandon Ramirez, Xyrus Torres and JB Bahio now fully immersed in Uichico’s system.

Guards Bolick and Kevin Alas also remain to be the key cogs of the team.

NLEX, Dulatre said, also has plans to talk to Kiefer Ravena once his contract in Japan ends.

“We have three first-round picks in the next two drafts, including Blackwater’s first-round pick in the PBA Season 51 Draft… The future looks bright for the team with the leadership of Coach Jong," Dulatre added.

NLEX will be taking on the San Miguel Beermen Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

BASKETBALL

JONG UICHICO

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Warriors edge Lakers in playoffs race

Warriors edge Lakers in playoffs race

12 hours ago
Stephen Curry scored 37 points as the Golden State Warriors outdueled LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-116 to claim...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT unveils new format

JPGT unveils new format

12 hours ago
The Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) continues its mission to discover and develop young talent across the provinces by...
Sports
fbtw

PBA slashes ticket prices

12 hours ago
In celebration of its golden anniversary, the PBA is lowering its ticket prices in certain sections of the Rizal Memorial Coliseum for the Philippine Cup games on April 9. 
Sports
fbtw

Healing the past

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Basketball Association, thanks to its expert selection committee, has healed many of the wounds from the past in adding 10 illustrious names for its list of 50 greatest players of all time.
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum finds new ray of hope

Lyceum finds new ray of hope

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University turned back San Beda, 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, yesterday to resuscitate some life...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dyip overtake Fuel Masters in PBA Philippine Cup opener

Dyip overtake Fuel Masters in PBA Philippine Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Terrafirma Dyip ushered in the PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup with a win, dousing the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 95-87, Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Crashes, fires as Piastri fastest in chaotic second Japan GP practice

Crashes, fires as Piastri fastest in chaotic second Japan GP practice

18 hours ago
Oscar Piastri went fastest Friday for a McLaren one-two in a chaotic second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix that was...
Sports
fbtw
Maiden Pancho Villaraza Cup golf tourney marks law firm&rsquo;s 45th anniversary

Maiden Pancho Villaraza Cup golf tourney marks law firm’s 45th anniversary

19 hours ago
Villaraza & Angangco (“V&A Law”) recently marked its 45th anniversary with the inaugural Pancho Villaraza...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses try to boost semis push

Lady Spikers, Golden Tigresses try to boost semis push

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Contenders La Salle and University of Santo Tomas take on separate opponents to shore up their Final Four drive as the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers banking on chemistry in 'epic' duel vs Angels

Cool Smashers banking on chemistry in 'epic' duel vs Angels

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
“It’s always been a classic whenever we play Petro Gazz in the finals. We can’t expect anything less than...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with