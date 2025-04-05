Road Warriors 'heading in right direction' with Uichico

MANILA Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors reiterated their “full trust” in head coach Jong Uichico moving forward, as the squad starts off their PBA Philippine Cup journey Saturday.

Despite a “roller-coaster” ride in the past two conferences, the Road Warriors will be moving forward with Uichico steering the ride, NLEX governor Ronald Dulatre said.

In a statement, Dulatre acknowledged that expectations “will be high for us this time,” with the team composed of youngsters and veterans.

“We have full trust in Coach Jong’s system. This is just his first year with the team, and we know that with his experience, we’re heading in the right direction,” said Dulatre.

Uichico was named as the head coach of the team in June last year. The prior year, he was named as an assistant coach.

In the past two conferences, the Road Warriors garnered an equal 11-11 win-loss record. They won five games and lost five in the Governors’ Cup, falling in the quarterfinals.

The team then won six and lost six in the Commissioner’s Cup, where they fell in the eighth-seed playoff against the Magnolia Hotshots.

Recent reports suggested that there may be friction between Uichico and star player Robert Bolick.

Dulatre, in the statement, said the team gathered for a send-off mass on Friday, and “there was a strong sense of unity and anticipation.”

“We’ve been through a lot this offseason — recovery, training, and team-building activities. I am confident we are ready for the challenges ahead,” Dulatre said.

"This year, we have done something different. We invested in a holistic team-building program, which not only involved our practices, drills, and bonding inside the court, but also through community outreach, a training camp, and a leadership seminar. It’s the first time we’ve done this, and a big part of it is due to Coach Jong Uichico’s guidance," he added.

The team also voiced optimism with how the team is going, with rookies Jonnel Policarpio, Brandon Ramirez, Xyrus Torres and JB Bahio now fully immersed in Uichico’s system.

Guards Bolick and Kevin Alas also remain to be the key cogs of the team.

NLEX, Dulatre said, also has plans to talk to Kiefer Ravena once his contract in Japan ends.

“We have three first-round picks in the next two drafts, including Blackwater’s first-round pick in the PBA Season 51 Draft… The future looks bright for the team with the leadership of Coach Jong," Dulatre added.

NLEX will be taking on the San Miguel Beermen Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.