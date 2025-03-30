^

'Real work starts now': Eala welcomes new opportunities after Miami Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 12:45pm
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts after winning a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their match on Day 9 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The end of a majestic run in the 2025 Miami Open is only the beginning for Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala.

The 19-year-old Filipina had a spirited run in the WTA 1000 tournament.

She reached the tourney’s semifinals after scoring upset after upset.

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate, who came in as the World No. 140 tennister, scored massive upsets over World No. 73 Katie Volynets, World No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko, World No. 5 Madison Keys and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Eala said that her Miami Open journey “opened the door to so many opportunities” for her.

“I recognize that these two weeks have opened the door to so many opportunities for me, but along with those opportunities come a whole new set of obstacles I will have to navigate through,” she said.

“The real work starts now,” she added.

Eala became the first Filipina to beat players within the top 10 of the world rankings. She also became the first Filipina to defeat Grand Slam champions.

The Asian Games bronze medalist also looked back with fondness on the experience.

“Wow, this year’s Miami Open has left me speechless and so full of emotion, mostly pride and gratitude. I’m proud of myself for pushing through those tough moments, as well as to have been able to make a statement for the Philippines in one of the biggest stages of tennis,” she said.

“Moreover, I’m thankful for all the positivity coming my way, and I pray that you all continue sending support through the highs and lows. Salamat sa lahat ng pagdadasal at magagandang mensahe."

