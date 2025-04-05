Lady Cardinals take down Lady Altas in another upset

Games Thursday

(SSC-R Gym)

9 a.m. - LPU vs JRU (M)

11 a.m. - LPU vs JRU (W)

1 p.m. - AU vs EAC (W)

3 p.m. - AU vs EAC (M)

MANILA, Philippines -- Mapua continued its giant-slaying ways as it brought down University of Perpetual Help, 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, on Saturday and grabbed a piece of the lead in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the UPHSD Gym.

Just two days after stunning reigning three-peat champion College of St. Benilde, the Lady Cardinals were at it again as they pulled the rug from under the Lady Altas in claiming a share of the lead with their recent victims and the Lady Blazers on 7-2 marks.

Although there are nine elimination round matches or a full round remaining, the recent slew of mammoth triumphs put Mapua into prime position of laying claim to what has been missing in its trophy cabinet — a women’s volleyball championship.

Raissa Janel Ricablanca came through big with a team-high 17 points, while Freighanne Garcia, Nadine Angeli Berces and Alyana Nicole Ong contributed 14, 12 and 10 hits, respectively.

Earlier, Emilio Aguinaldo routed Jose Rizal University, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20, to pump life out of its deflating campaign with a 2-6 card.

The Lady Bombers sputtered to 1-7.

In men’s play, EAC outlasted JRU, 33-31, 25-16, 18-25, 20-25, 15-10, to hike its slate to 3-5.

The Bombers fell to 0-8.