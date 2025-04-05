^

UST, La Salle chalk up pivotal wins in UAAP men's volleyball

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 1:46pm
UST, La Salle chalk up pivotal wins in UAAP men's volleyball
The UST Golden Spikers celebrate after a point against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball tournament matchup Saturday at the Big Dome.
MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers and the La Salle Green Spikers notched crucial wins in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament as the Final Four race heats up.

UST blasted the Ateneo Blue Eagles in straight sets, 26-24, 25-17, 25-22, while La Salle swept the University of the East Red Warriors, 30-28, 25-16, 25-22, in their respective matchups Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Entering Saturday, the Blue Eagles, Golden Spikers and Green Spikers were all holding 6-4 win-loss records. But now, UST and La Salle got the upper hand with identical 7-4 records as Ateneo dropped to the fifth spot with a 6-5 slate.

In the first game of the day, Josh Ybanez powered the Espana-based squad with 24 points on 20 attacks, three service aces and a block. Popoy Colinares added 13 markers for UST.

After an easy second set win, the Golden Spikers were leading late, 24-20, after a Jay Rack de la Nocha drop.

De La Noche, though, committed an error, followed by a kill by Kennedy Batas, to keep Ateneo within reach, 22-24.

But Ybanez’ off-the-block attack finished the game off as they sealed their third win in a row in one hour and 26 minutes.

In the first set, UST led by two late, 24-22, but a de la Noche service error and an off-the-block hit by Batas tied things up at 24.

Trevor Valera and Ybanez, though, gave the Golden Spikers the 1-0 lead, and the momentum was rode to a 2-0 advantage.

“Thankful ako sa mga players nag-respond sila, na-execute ‘yung plano. May lapses pero understandable. Yung last part nga ng first set may slip ups pero kalma lang and nakapag-execute kami,” UST head coach Odjie Mamon said.

Dux Yambao tossed up 21 excellent sets for UST to go with two points. De La Noche and JJ Macam had nine and eight points, respectively.

The Golden Spikers had 13 blocks, as well as 46 attacks.

Batas spearheaded Ateneo with 20 points, while Amil Pacinio had nine.

La Salle, for its part, piled on the woes of UE as they kept the Red Warriors winless this season

Noel Kampton led the Green Spikers with 13 points while Nath Pilar had eight.

Roy Piojo and Xjhann Camaymayan had 13 and 11 markers, respectively, for UE.

“Happy naman talaga ako kasi we’re expecting na even if UE is low ranked, we expect na lalaban sila pero sabi ko sa team ko, we really need to balance ‘yung tao kasi mahaba pa ang liga, kapag mababad ‘yung starters ko baka sa dulo mahirapan kaya sabi ko sa bench, prepare yourselves kasi kayo dapat ang mag balanse niyan,” La Salle head coach Jude Roque said.

UST will try to keep things rolling as they face UE next Saturday. Ateneo, on the other hand, will take on the top-seeded Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Wednesday.

La Salle will try to win its third straight against the University of the Philippines next Sunday.

