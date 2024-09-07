Robinsons cements bond with University of the Philippines Maroons

Seated from left during the sponsorship renewal are Bo Perasol, UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (UP OASD) director; Stanley Co, Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) COO; Robina Gokongwei-Pe, Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) COO; Jed Eva, UP chairman; and Goldwyn Monteverde, UP men’s basketball team coach. Standing from left are Atty, Angelo Jimenez, UP president; Atty. Edlyn Versola; and Renan Dalisay, nowheretogobutUP founder.

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Retail renewed its 15-year sponsorship of the University of the Philippines men’s basketball team (UP-MBT) heading to UAAP Season 87.

The recent development further reinforced Robinson Retail’s commitment to foster athletic excellence and community spirit.

Robinsons Retail’s journey with the UP-MBT began in 2010.

“In our first year, the team posted a record of zero wins and 14 losses. And because life loves a good sense of humor, they did it again in 2013 with another 0-14 season,” said Robinsons Retail in a statement.

“But did we give up? Absolutely not! We understood that great comebacks start with tough beginnings, and we stood by the UP-MBT through every loss, believing that brighter days were ahead,” it added.