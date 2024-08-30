Battle for PVL finals berth begins in KO semis

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Akari

4:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline will get a crack at extending its magnificent streak of podium finishes and add to its growing collection of championship trophies as it tackles a title-hungry Cignal in Saturday’s knockout semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Since joining the league seven years ago, the Cool Smashers have placed not lower than third place in 14 straight conferences that netted the proud franchise a record of eight crowns.

If it beats Cignal in its 4:30 p.m. duel, Creamline will advance straight to the finals in another do-or-die duel Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with a chance of claiming the latter’s first three-peat feat.

“It’s a do or do, so we’re not gonna die,” said Pons.

“I did not wanna be done playing with this team, I love to play with these girls, I would have been devastated if today (Tuesday) was my last day so I decided we extended our and we’re fighting for a semis spot now,” said Staunton.

But Sherwin Meneses and his charges, who destroyed the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18, Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena to make it this far, knew anything can happen in a knockout game especially against a Cignal squad that has yet to win it all in its five conferences in the PVL.

“Kailangan lang namin magtrabaho pa ulit at sumunod sa systema,” said Meneses who will be flaunting his big three in America Staunton, do-it-all Bernadeth Pons and grizzled vet Michele Gumabao.

PLDT, for its part, will be eyeing its first finals appearance and eventually its breakthrough crown as it tries to end Akari’s fairy tale run when the two collide at 2:30 p.m.

A victory for the HD Spikers would also ensure the club its first podium finish.

PLDT, under coach Roger Gorayeb and spearheaded by Alyssa Valdez, had actually won a championship nine years ago when the league was then called Shakey’s V-League.