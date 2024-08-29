Tropang Giga stand ground, repel Hotshots

MANILA, Philippines -- Unbowed. Unbent. And most definitely unbroken.

The TNT Tropang Giga fended off injury scares and held on against the Magnolia Hotshots, 88-82, in the PBA Governors’ Cup action Thursday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a monster game of 32 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block for the Tropang Giga despite seemingly hurting his ankle.

Rey Nambatac added 15 markers and five rebounds.

The game went down the wire, as Magnolia erased a 51-63 deficit in the third quarter and overtook the Tropang Giga in the fourth.

After a Nambatac triple gave TNT a nine-point advantage, 75-66, in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Magnolia unleashed a 12-1 run capped by a layup by Calvin Abueva to give the Hotshots a 78-76 lead with 5:20 remaining.

The two teams then traded baskets, with Magnolia holding on to an 80-78 lead after a jumper by Ian Sangalang.

The Tropang Giga though pulled away in the final three minutes.

Hollis-Jefferson hoisted up a triple that gave TNT the lead. Jayson Castro then sank a layup, followed by a 3-point dagger by JP Erram, who slipped and hurt his leg a few minutes before to push the lead to six, 86-80.

After missed shots by both teams, Magnolia had the chance to inch closer. Hollis-Jefferson, however, stole the ball from Glenn Robinson III and jammed in a breakaway dunk with 31 seconds to go, 88-80.

On the other end, Zavier Lucero had a deuce to help the Hotshots to go within six. However, the team opted not to foul and ran out the clock.

“I’m just relieved we won. It was a tough one to the end, they played hard, gotta give credit to those guys. Very talented, they work hard,” Hollis-Jefferson told reporters after the game.

RR Pogoy added 12 for TNT, while Brian Heruela had 10.

Robinson paced the losing team with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Lucero added 14 markers.

The Tropang Giga now hold a 3-1 win-loss record, while the Hotshots drop to 1-2.