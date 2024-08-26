^

Sports

Tushova leaves with head held high after giving all for Capital1

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 12:42pm
Tushova leaves with head held high after giving all for Capital1
Marina Tushova was undoubtedly the centerpiece of Capital1’s unlikely run to the quarterfinals.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – Almost, but not enough.

The Capital1 Solar Spikers went ever so close to overcoming the fancied Cignal HD Spikers after Russian import Marina Tushova uncorked a 50-point performance in the quarterfinals matchup in the PVL Reinforced Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan Saturday evening.

But the Solar Spikers, who were in their first playoffs in just their second conference as a team in the PVL, just couldn’t get enough to keep their Cinderella run going. 

Tushova reflected on the fight she gave for Capital1, fresh after losing by the slimmest of margins in five sets.

“I hope that fans enjoyed this game. I saw that my team enjoyed this game, too. I gave everything for this game,” said the Russian hitter. 

“We need just [needed] a little bit more. And this... I don't care about my record today. I wanted [it] more [for] our team to win, unfortunately. But still I hope we will have another opportunity.”

In a tournament filled to the brim with talented imports, Tushova stood a cut above the rest as she reset the PVL scoring record not once or twice, but thrice in her nine games in the league. She set the standard for reinforcements, and towed a young team deep into the season.

Despite this, Tushova knows there’s unfinished business to be done if she gets the chance to come back to the Philippines. Even as she heads to another country and another club this time around, Tushova already has plans to return.

“I hope that I will come back here to play again. And I hope that I will be better next year. And I hope that Capital1 will improve too. And I hope that I can bring something more to this team, this amazing team,” she said.

Tushova was undoubtedly the centerpiece of Capital1’s unlikely run to the quarterfinals. But even as she was responsible for a big chunk of the team’s success, she said that she was also able to learn much from her team and experience.

“So, the team taught me a lot about beliefs in yourself. So,[it was] here [that] I started to believe in myself. Thanks to my team and thanks to fans,” said Tushova.

“They thank me a lot, they support me a lot. And I think they, my team, my coach, everyone, our manager, everyone from this team believes in me more than [myself]. And this brings me a lot like, 'Marina, look, everyone believes in you. Just believe in yourself.' And I learned it here and I hope I will improve on this more.”

After her record-breaking performances here in the Philippines, Tushova is headed to Azerbaijan to play for a club team there. But as she’s impacted the volleyball community in the country, she’s taking a piece of the Philippines with her.

“I have this [barrier] and still my team coaches say to me like, 'Marina, relax, enjoy, smile.' Yeah, but sometimes I'm too mad like, how is it possible to smile when you work hard? But yes, [Filipinos] teach me this. You can enjoy it and you can do hard work,” said Tushova. 

“You can, I [didn’t] know, yes. You can smile and you can work at the same time… I like it. I hope to keep it.”

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Road Warriors hold on vs Fuel Masters

Road Warriors hold on vs Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors blew a 23-point lead but recovered just in time to keep the Phoenix Fuel Masters winless in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel's Adams erupts for 50 as Beermen pummel import-less Bossing

San Miguel's Adams erupts for 50 as Beermen pummel import-less Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Jordan Adams exploded for 50 points to lead the San Miguel Beermen to their second win of the PBA Governors’ Cup, at...
Sports
fbtw
Blatche reminisces about 'amazing' time with Gilas

Blatche reminisces about 'amazing' time with Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Andray Blatche said that his time playing for the Philippine national team is one...
Sports
fbtw
Chooks rewards Yulo P3 million incentive

Chooks rewards Yulo P3 million incentive

13 hours ago
Chooks-to-Go and Bounty, proud supporters of Philippine sports, honored their commitment to sports excellence on Friday by...
Sports
fbtw

Adventures in radio

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
It has been amazing eventful, colorful first month and a half for this writer at dwAN 1206 AM. We’ve discovered that there is some pressure in producing the only daily sports program on Philippine radio (11...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'I feel a lot of emotions': Japanese volleyball star Takahashi overwhelmed by local support

'I feel a lot of emotions': Japanese volleyball star Takahashi overwhelmed by local support

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Volleyball star Ran Takahashi has found his home away from home in Manila, as he basked in the support from the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies returns for 16th edition

Highlands Ladies returns for 16th edition

3 hours ago
Organizers of the Highlands Ladies Cup are preparing to host another diverse and full-capacity field as they gear up for the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines named emerging region in Esports Awards

Philippines named emerging region in Esports Awards

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The Philippines was cited as the "Esports Ones to Watch: Emerging Region" in the 2024 Esports Awards held at Riyadh, Saudi...
Sports
fbtw
Ko writes her own ending anew, triumphs at St. Andrews

Ko writes her own ending anew, triumphs at St. Andrews

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Lydia Ko has once again proven that she’s a master of her own destiny, etching her name into golf’s history books...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with