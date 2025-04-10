â€˜High performance a mustâ€™: Lady Bulldogs welcome recovery

^

‘High performance a must’: Lady Bulldogs welcome recovery

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 1:25pm
NU's Bella Belen (4) celebrates a point in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup with the UE Lady Warriors Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
MANILA, Philippines — After another upset loss in their previous match, Bella Belen and the National University Lady Bulldogs are happy to bare their fangs and dominate anew in a bounce-back win. 

NU mauled the University of the East Lady Warriors in straight-sets, 25-8, 25-22, 25-12, Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

There, all players fielded by the Lady Bulldogs — except liberos IC Cepada and Shaira Jardio — scored at least a point. The Lady Warriors crashed to their 12th straight defeat. 

After the game, Belen said that she is happy to bounce back from their previous loss against the Adamson Lady Falcons, and that the team “should have a standard in playing”.

“I’m very happy na nakabawi yung team kasi medyo masakit sa part namin yung nangyari last game which is natalo kami. Lagi ko lang niremind yung team na dapat yung mga susunod na laro namin, dapat ‘yung performance namin mataas,” she said. 

“Hindi porke’t yung kalaban namin is lower-ranked team, mababa na rin yung performance namin. Dapat kami, may standard kami sa paglalaro. May goal kami as a team and as a player,” she added.

“And yun, I’m very happy na nagawa ng bawat isa ang trabaho ngayong game, lalo na yung mga bata, yung mga pinasok, talagang nag-contribute din sila sa game.” 

NU’s Wednesday win kept the team on top of the standings with a 10-2 win-loss record. 

Both of the Lady Bulldogs’ losses came against teams at the lower half of the standings.

After winning their first eight games of the season, the Sampaloc-based spikers 

absorbed a five-set loss against the University of the Philippines last month. 

The defending champions then won their next game against Far Eastern University, before falling against Adamson in their next matchup. 

“Mas masakit sa feeling namin kasi alam naming may mas better sana kaming nagawa. Kumbaga, lahat ng team ngayon sa UAAP, lower-ranked teams man or nasa taas, talagang palaban. Lalo na’t ngayon padulo na ang season, so lahat gustong manalo talaga,” Belen said. 

“Parang nothing to lose na lahat, lalo na po yung mga nasa baba kasi gusto lang nilang maglaro nang maglaro nang maganda. So kami, yung pinakamasakit lang sa mga talo namin is yung team kasi, alam ko yung capability. Ang pinakamasakit is hindi namin nagawa kung ano ang kaya naming gawin. 

“And ayun, ang dami naming what ifs after ng losses namin na yun. And, lagi ko lang silang nireremind na ibigay namin yung kaya namin every game para hindi na kami magkaroon ng what ifs after ng game.” 

For her part, Lams Lamina said that they are sticking to the positives of their losses as they move on with two games remaining in the eliminations. 

“After a loss, nag-recover and rest kami. In-assess namin yung sarili namin and in-improve ang dapat i-improve, which is na-apply naman namin sa game na ito. And I’m happy kasi nag-exert effort kaming lahat para sa game na ito,” she said. 

“Hindi naman siya masakit pero siguro tiningnan namin siya as positive or parang may purpose bakit nangyari yun.” 

NU will face the also-ran Ateneo Blue Eagles next on Sunday, 1 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
