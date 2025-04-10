^

Amazing Alex Eala tops monthly Philippine sports achievers

Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 2:49pm
Amazing Alex Eala tops monthly Philippine sports achievers
Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates her win against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Tennis sensation Alex Eala served an ace for the Philippines on the big stage in March.

Playing as a wild card, the 19-year-old Eala shocked the world and bundled out one big gun after another to highlight her historic run in the Miami Open in Florida.

On her way to the semis, the No. 140-ranked Pinoy toppled a slew of marquee opponents in former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, 7-6-7-5, No. 5 and reigning Australian Open queen Madison Keys in the third round, 6-4, 6-2, and No. 2 and five-time grand slam champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 7-5.

Though Jessica Pegula ended her giant killing spree in the Last-4, Eala came out of the WTA 1000 event as one of the game’s fast-rising stars. She also holds the honors as the first Filipino in the Open era to beat a player in the WTA Top 5 and the first Filipino woman to break into the Top 100, soaring to No. 75 on account of her star-making stint in Miami.

For this, Eala earned the nod as the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s top achiever for March 2025.

Triumphs in other fronts complemented the smashing feat of the talented Rafa Nadal Academy product.

Reigning world 9-ball titlist Rubilen Amit flexed her muscle in winning two tournaments one weekend in Las Vegas — the Women’s Challenge of Champions — at the expense of Russia’s Kristina Tkach and the Las Vegas Women’s Open over China’s Han Yu.

Melvin Jerusalem successfully defended his WBC world minimum weight belt with a unanimous decision (118-110, 116-112, 119-109) over Japanese rival Yudai Shigeoka in their grudge match in Japan. Jerusalem retained his spot alongside IBF strawweight kingpin Pedro Taduran in the small club of reigning Filipino world boxing titleholders.

Rookie pro Aidric Chan delivered one of Philippine golf’s worthiest achievements in months by ruling the Lexus Challenge in the Asian Development Tour held in Vietnam. 

Chan shot a final round four-under-par 67 to beat countryman Juvic Pagunsan and two others in a tight contest for the crown and $15,700 winner’s purse.

In the PBA, TNT beat Barangay Ginebra in a dramatic Game 7 that went into overtime, 87-83, to win the Commissioner’s Cup championship. Guard Rey Nambatac was adjudged Finals Most Valuable Player.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
