^

Sports

Flying Titans trounce Chargers to tie PVL battle for third series

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 7:01pm
Flying Titans trounce Chargers to tie PVL battle for third series
Sisi Rondina (3rd from left) led the charge with 26 points, including 25 on spikes as Choco Mucho not only equalized at 1-1, but also nailed its first victory after four straight defeats, including all three of its semifinal outings.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho made sure there wouldn’t be another collapse as it found a way to finish off Akari, 25-18, 25-22, 27-29, 25-19, on Thursday to knot their short Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference battle-for-bronze series at one game apiece at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Just a few days after blowing a two-set lead in a stinging 26-24, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18, 15-11 defeat to the Chargers, the Flying Titans didn’t allow that this time as they quashed that possibility by finishing off the latter in the fourth set.

Sisi Rondina led the charge with 26 points, including 25 on spikes as Choco Mucho not only equalized at 1-1, but also nailed its first victory after four straight defeats, including all three of its semifinal outings.

“Finally, we won in the semis and the battle for third,” said a relieved Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Royse Tubino chipped in 17 hits while Isa Molde and Cherry Rose Nunag added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for a franchise that is seeking its third podium finish after two second-place efforts in the 2023 and 2024 All-Filipino Conferences.

But it would only be clinched automatically if Petro Gazz sweeps Creamline in Game 2 set Thursday night, since Choco Mucho owns a better FIVB tiebreak than Akari.

If not, it could accomplish it in the deciding match Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

It almost slipped away again though after Choco Mucho failed to seal the deal in the third set with two match point chances blown.

Good thing the Flying Titans didn’t let that third-set defeat affect them. Instead they drew strength from it in dominating the fourth set and claiming the Game 2 triumph.

CHOCO MUCHO

FLYING TITANS

PVL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sarines, Suzuki bag JPGT crowns

Sarines, Suzuki bag JPGT crowns

19 hours ago
Rising stars Lisa Sarines and Ryuji Suzuki emerged triumphant at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Junior PGT Championship at the Norman...
Sports
fbtw
Panlilio says Gilas will be ready

Panlilio says Gilas will be ready

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is bracketed with familiar rivals Chinese-Taipei and New Zealand but has to do research on mystery contender...
Sports
fbtw
Amazing Alex Eala tops monthly Philippine sports achievers

Amazing Alex Eala tops monthly Philippine sports achievers

4 hours ago
Tennis sensation Alex Eala served an ace for the Philippines on the big stage in March.
Sports
fbtw

WADA overdue for updating

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
There is still no word from FIBA whether or not Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee will be suspended after testing positive for a banned non-performance-enhancing substance following a game against New Zealand...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic ejected as Thunder down Lakers

Doncic ejected as Thunder down Lakers

19 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 136-120...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;High performance a must&rsquo;: Lady Bulldogs welcome recovery

‘High performance a must’: Lady Bulldogs welcome recovery

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
 After another upset loss in their previous match, Bella Belen and the National University Lady Bulldogs are happy to...
Sports
fbtw
Skyrisers barge into WMPBL Invitational semis, sink Lady Sailors

Skyrisers barge into WMPBL Invitational semis, sink Lady Sailors

6 hours ago
Second seed Galeries Tower shook off a stinging Game 1 loss, eliminating third-ranked Philippine Navy, 80-67, to claim the...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija stays on top; Pampanga, Valenzuela tally wins

MPBL: Nueva Ecija stays on top; Pampanga, Valenzuela tally wins

6 hours ago
Streaking Nueva Ecija kept the top spot while reigning champion Pampanga stayed nearby in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler, McIlroy seek fast start in hunt for history at Masters

Scheffler, McIlroy seek fast start in hunt for history at Masters

6 hours ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy are chasing history at the Masters, where a fast...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with