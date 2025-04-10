Flying Titans trounce Chargers to tie PVL battle for third series

Sisi Rondina (3rd from left) led the charge with 26 points, including 25 on spikes as Choco Mucho not only equalized at 1-1, but also nailed its first victory after four straight defeats, including all three of its semifinal outings.

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho made sure there wouldn’t be another collapse as it found a way to finish off Akari, 25-18, 25-22, 27-29, 25-19, on Thursday to knot their short Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference battle-for-bronze series at one game apiece at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Just a few days after blowing a two-set lead in a stinging 26-24, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18, 15-11 defeat to the Chargers, the Flying Titans didn’t allow that this time as they quashed that possibility by finishing off the latter in the fourth set.

“Finally, we won in the semis and the battle for third,” said a relieved Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Royse Tubino chipped in 17 hits while Isa Molde and Cherry Rose Nunag added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for a franchise that is seeking its third podium finish after two second-place efforts in the 2023 and 2024 All-Filipino Conferences.

But it would only be clinched automatically if Petro Gazz sweeps Creamline in Game 2 set Thursday night, since Choco Mucho owns a better FIVB tiebreak than Akari.

If not, it could accomplish it in the deciding match Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

It almost slipped away again though after Choco Mucho failed to seal the deal in the third set with two match point chances blown.

Good thing the Flying Titans didn’t let that third-set defeat affect them. Instead they drew strength from it in dominating the fourth set and claiming the Game 2 triumph.