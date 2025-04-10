Lady Pirates stay afloat, dominate Lady Bombers

Games Friday

(SSC-R Gym)

9 a.m.- Letran vs SSC-R (M)

11 a.m.- Letran vs SSC-R (W)

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University routed Jose Rizal University, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19, on Thursday to continue to fight for dear Final Four life in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the San Sebastian College Gym.

The Lady Pirates used Joan Doguna and Johna Dolorito as their double-headed battering ram in posting their third victory against six defeats that somehow pumped some life to their dying campaign.

LPU hopes to turn things around in the second round unfurling after the Lenten break and surpass, if not replicate, its Final Four appearance a season ago.

The Lady Bombers fell to 1-8.

Earlier, LPU also resuscitated its bid in the men’s division after it survived JRU, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 15-13, and improved to 2-17.

The Bombers slumped to 0-9.